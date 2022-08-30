Katie Price claims she has ‘limited access’ to children Jett, 9, and Bunny, 8

Katie Price has claimed she has limited access to her two youngest children after her already tense relationship with their father broke down.

The mother of five shares son Jett, nine, and daughter Bunny, eight, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler, but fears for their “mental health” as she no longer plays a prominent role in their lives.

Speaking in her upcoming Channel 4 documentary, Katie Price: Trauma And Me, the former model, 44, described her childcare issues and struggles with suicidal thoughts and PTSD.

Katie revealed: “The hardest thing I’ve had to deal with over the past few months is having limited access to some of my kids.

‘Due to recent events I see my youngest children less and the relationship between me and their father has broken down.’

She added: ‘It’s not good for my mental health and it’s definitely not good for their mental health. They should have their mother in their lives. Right now I’m stuck in this rut ​​with Jett and Bunny and it’s frustrating for me.

‘You know, seven months, how did it come to be? It’s heartbreaking and I wish it wasn’t. I can only hope this won’t be forever.’

MailOnline has reached out to Kieran’s representatives for comment.

Katie and Kieran, 35, had been together for seven years and married in the Bahamas in 2013, but their romance was marred by Kieran’s two affairs with two of Katie’s close friends.

The couple split in 2018, but their divorce was not finalized until 2021, during which time Kieran met his now fiancée Michelle Penticost, 40.

Katie and Kieran’s relationship has come under more strain in recent months after the model violated a restraining order against Michelle.

She was given 170 hours of community service after claiming she “misunderstood” a restraining order, barring her from contacting Michelle, whom she had called a “gutter bastard” in an insulting text.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant faced the prospect of a stint behind bars after admitting she later violated a restraining order.

She was convicted earlier this year just weeks after knocking over her BMW X5 after spending the night drinking and cocaine – her ninth driving violation.

Katie was banned from contacting Michelle, directly or indirectly, for five years in June 2019 after she threw a foul “tirade of abuse” at her during an argument in a school playground.

The message read: ‘Tell your fucking w***e piece of shit girlfriend not to start talking about me.

“She has a restraining order, so she shouldn’t try to piss me off because she’s in violation and I’m sure she doesn’t want people to know that she had an affair with you behind my back. That poured s**g.’

Michelle later claimed the couple had several “incidents” with Katie and claimed she showed up without warning once.

She insisted that Katie not only insulted her and personal trainer Kieran, but also said “terrible” things about their son Apollo.

Earlier this month, Katie reportedly found herself in hot water with Kieran again after a video she shared of their daughter Bunny on social media.

‘Alarm bells’ have been ringing for the former stripper after he saw a video of his daughter eating a lollipop, which has since been removed by Katie.

In the three-minute video, Bunny saw Bunny eating a lollipop and called it ASMR, also known as Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response Videos — which have sounds that induce a relaxed and pleasurable feeling in the body — with fans using them to de-stress or drift off to sleep.

ASMR occurs involuntarily and is caused by focusing on auditory, tactile, or visual triggers.

Common examples of these triggers include receiving or watching someone else receive personalized attention, such as massages or brushing their hair, as well as listening to soft sounds such as whispering or tapping.

Despite the seemingly innocuous nature of Bunny’s clip, Katie was soon inundated with comments from concerned parents warning her about the safety of children online.

After watching his daughter’s video, Kieran is said to be “furious” at his ex-wife.

A representative of the father of three told The Sun: “Kieran has been made aware of this recent post and will speak to Ms Price.

“Alarm bells have been ringing and concerns have been raised about videos featuring their daughter Bunny. The safety of the children is paramount, Kieran will take appropriate measures to ensure this.”

Katie was previously married to Peter Andre, father of her two children Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, for four years before her ill-fated marriage to husband number two Alex Reid, which lasted just 11 months.

She is also the mother of son Harvey, 20, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, partial blindness and autism, and is unrelated to his footballer, father Dwight Yorke.

Elsewhere in her upcoming documentary, Katie said that after a bout of “severe depression,” she considered killing herself and that the thing that kept her going were her children.

“All I saw were the faces of the kids and I don’t want this to ever happen again,” she said.

Katie added, “I got major depression a few years ago, depression on top of PTSD. I was suicidal, I didn’t want to be here.’

Katie checked herself into private mental health facility The Priory in London in early 2020 after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Katie Price: Trauma And Me airs Thursday, September 8 at 9pm on Channel 4

If this story has touched you, call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.