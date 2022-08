Katie Price breaks social media silence as she comments on doppelganger daughter Princess’ snap

<!–

Katie Price’s daughter Princess was the living image of her famous mother in her latest Instagram snap on Friday.

Princess, 15, shared a gorgeous photo showing off her incredible long blonde curly hair – which her mom once rocked for a modeling shoot.

And Katie loved the photo so much that she returned to social media to leave a sweet comment — after leaving Instagram last month.

Princess looked sensational in a black figure-hugging midi dress and sporting a glamorous makeup palette as she enjoyed a sun-filled holiday.

Loving mom Katie, responding to the post from her dad Paul’s screen business Instagram page PP Fencing, wrote: ‘It’s mommy, I’m here with nanny and grandpa. I love you so much.’

Katie shares Princess with her ex-husband Peter Andre, along with her older brother Junior, 17.

The former glamor model is also mother to Harvey, 19, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke along with Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with ex Kieran Hayler.

Katie announced in July that she was temporarily taking a break from social media, saying she “needs rest,” but she still posts snappy snaps on OnlyFans.

The TV personality said she would not communicate with her followers for the foreseeable future while thanking her “loyal fans” for their support.

Katie shared a statement on her Instagram on Thursday, writing: “I will be off all social media for a while. I have to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

The reality star disabled comments on the post, which she captioned with various heart emojis.

Katie’s social media hiatus comes after her ex Kieran Hayler’s fiancé Michelle Penticost did a thinly veiled dig at her after she missed her daughter Princess’ 15th birthday.

Michelle, 39, who is embroiled in a legal battle with the star, took a swipe after Katie flew to Thailand with her fiancé Carl Woods for her daughter’s birthday.

The couple is currently making the most of her freedom after avoiding jail time for breaking a restraining order and calling Michelle a “gutter bastard.”

The trip meant she could only wish her eldest daughter the best on social media rather than spend the day with her at home in the UK.

Michelle appeared to be reacting to the decision, sharing a post on her Instagram Stories that read: ‘Kids will always remember who showed up.

“Not who posted a Facebook message, or who texted once or twice a year. They’ll remember who went to the trouble of changing their schedule, making awkward choices, and making that a priority.’

Michelle’s message was no doubt a nod to Katie’s birthday message to Princess, which she shared from Thailand after landing in the exotic location with her beauty.

Katie wrote: ‘No words to describe my love for my princess and our unbreakable bond, had 15 years and a lot to come, happy birthday.’

Princess answered underneath and said ‘Love you’.