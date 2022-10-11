Katie Price appears to have sustained another foot injury as she steps out wearing air boots

Katie Price stepped out in sporty boots when she went shopping for plants at a garden center in Kent on Tuesday.

The former glamor model, 44, appeared to have suffered another foot or ankle injury when she wore the boots on both feet.

The media personality appeared to be filming for her YouTube channel as she was followed by a cameraman during the outing.

Injury: Katie Price stepped out in sneakers when she went shopping at a garden center in Kent on Tuesday

Katie cut a casual figure in a dark gray hoodie that she paired with light gray track pants.

The star let her blond locks fall loosely over her shoulders when she and a friend saw a cart of flowers driving to her car.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Katie for comment.

In August 2020, Katie revealed that a freak accident broke her two feet after falling 25 feet from a wall at a theme park in Turkey.

Accident: The former glamor model, 44, appeared to have suffered another foot or ankle injury when she wore the boots on both feet

Relaxed: Katie cut a casual figure in a dark gray hoodie that she paired with light gray track pants

Out and about: The media personality appeared to be filming for her YouTube channel as she was followed by a cameraman during the outing

The star spent the night in hospital in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking both her heels after the fall.

According to The sunKatie broke both heels when she jumped off a wall at Land of Legends theme park.

The star shared a photo of her bandaged feet on Instagram and revealed that she will have to undergo surgery and get pins in her feet.

She wrote: ‘Yes it is true, I have broken my ankles and my feet, I need surgery on both feet and pins are placed, I have been told I cannot walk for 3 to 6 months.

Relaxed: The star let her blond locks fall loosely over her shoulders when she and a friend saw a cart of flowers driving to her car

Keeping Schtum: Katie, who is usually candid about all areas of her life, has made no mention of her injury

Accident: In August 2020, Katie revealed she suffered two broken feet in a freak accident after falling 25 feet from a wall at a theme park in Turkey

Pain: The star spent the night in hospital in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking both her heels after the fall

Fall: According to The Sun, Katie broke both heels when she jumped off a wall at Land of Legends theme park

Surgery: The star shared a photo of her bandaged feet on Instagram, revealing that she will need surgery and will have pins in her feet

‘@carljwoods is amazing looking after me ❤️❤️ #reallove #bestgentleman #wordscantdecribemyloveforhim #hismyworld.’

A source told The Sun: “This is the worst thing that could happen to Katie. She spent all night in agony in the emergency room with a hairline fracture through both her heels.

“The pain is unbearable – but she has a bigger nightmare ahead of her, trying to take care of five children while she can’t walk.”

On her return to the UK she was in a wheelchair and feared she would become paralyzed before doctors told her she could recover up to two years and initially be unable to walk for six months.

Trip: In November 2020, Katie returned to the UK from her holiday to the Maldives in a wheelchair and air boots