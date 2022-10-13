Katie Price and her son Harvey head to the National Television Awards

They have been nominated for their documentary Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next.

And Katie shared a look at their journey to the National Television Awards with her fans on Thursday, posting a video of her son, 20, dancing in the car.

Beaming, Harvey was seen waving his arms in the air as Katie asked ‘where are we going Harv?’ and he replied ‘The NTAs!’

Earlier this year, Katie and Harvey filmed a sequel to their original documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me, called What Harvey Did Next.

The one-hour special followed the teen as he enrolled in a residential college to receive full-time care with his learning needs and learn independence skills.

Harvey was born with disabilities, including partial blindness, ADHD, and Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes an excessive appetite.

The emotional episode left viewers in tears as they witnessed Harvey’s fear of moving away from home before seeing him come by leaps and bounds during his first term at National Star College.

While the documentary focused on Harvey’s transition to college, it also covered Katie’s car accident last September when she was filming the show.

The former glamor model, 43, had a heart-to-heart with her terminally ill mother Amy, 69, about the accident when she slammed her uninsured BMW X5 into a hedge.

Amy struggled to hold back tears and asked Katie what would have happened to her Harvey if she hadn’t survived.

Last minute Larry! After arriving at their hotel, Katie revealed she was trying on a dress with her stylist at the last minute

While it was an emotional watch for fans, it faces stiff competition in the category, which also includes Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek and Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Also contenders are Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me and Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism.

After arriving at their hotel, Katie revealed that she was trying on a dress with her stylist at the last minute.

Katie shared a glimpse of her long, flowing glitter-covered dress, writing: “Last minute as usual. Poor Adrian always lastmin.com.’