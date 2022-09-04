Katie Price and Carl Woods spotted together for the first time since splitting last month

Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods were seen together for the first time since breaking up last month when the revived couple promoted her equestrian clothing brand in Berkshire on Sunday.

Katie, 44, and Carl, 33, all laughed at the outdoor event, where the glamor model was beating her KP equestrian clothing line.

Katie kept it quiet in black sweatpants, which she tucked into orthopedic boots for her ankles, which she broke last year.

Back together: On Sunday, Katie Price, 44, and Carl Woods, 33, were seen together for the first time since their breakup last month as they stepped outside at an event in Berkshire

The mum of five still turned heads in a vibrant blue hoodie emblazoned with her brand’s logo.

Her long platinum blonde hair extensions were worn in a low ponytail, while the star sported a fully bronzed face.

Carl also chose to wear joggers and opted for a light gray pair which he wore with a solid black T-shirt, leaving his sleeve tattoo exposed.

Happy: The happy couple all laughed at the outdoor event, where the glamor model was whipping up her KP equestrian clothing line

Cute: Katie and Carl were spotted walking around with one of their pets

Katie and Carl’s outing comes a month after Katie previously clarified that she and Carl had not broken up, claiming that her TikTok account had been hacked and that she is still in a relationship with him.

She wrote: ”My account has been hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiancé Carl Woods.”

Days earlier, Carl had taken to Instagram to launch a furious rant, denying that he and Katie had broken up, claiming he was “the best f*****g guy she’s ever had.”

When Carl filmed from her house last month, he angrily stated that the couple were still together and raged that he was on the “front line” and therefore deserved recognition.

Out and about: the blonde bombshell and her beauty were never far apart

Making memories: the two stood together outside a photo booth

He started: ‘You’re all full of s**t’, before he started panning around the camera to show Katie, as he continued, “Look, here she is. I’m still in the damn house. All this, ‘Oh, we want her to have a shot of him’. Why don’t you all just fuck off?’

He went on to claim that he was the best man she’d ever been with and that he “supported this woman through everything.”

Carl raged, ‘Because you know something, you want to know the truth? I’m the best fucking guy she ever had. And I’m the one who suffers, nobody else.’

“So all this, ‘Oh, he’s a bad person, he’s this, he’s that, he’s gotta go…’ F**k off everyone ’cause you’re full of shit. I’m the one on the front line, I suffer the shit and I’m the one who helps her, nobody else.

‘I support this woman in everything. I’m the one who gets the bullshit, nobody else. So no, we’re not broken up, I’m still at her place, damn it with your b******t because you don’t know anything and you’re pretending.’

Break time: In between thrashing her equestrian clothing line, Katie and Carl picked up some drinks and snacks

Repping: Carl also donned a dark gray hoodie from Katie’s equestrian clothing line

Happy: Katie smiled as she talked to several people at the event

He continued: “I’m tired, I’m tired of being sullied for being such a bad person – and yes, I’m raging, because you know what? It’s bothered me for months and months and months… ‘Oh, she’s not happy with him, she’s unhappy with him’.

“I’m the one who’s always made a mug of all the time, no one else, and I suffer and I help so much.”

Katie first sparked split rumors last month, when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo where Carl was absent.

Rumors that the couple had split continued to circulate after it was reported that the mother of five publicly announced their romance was over as they enjoyed a boozy night out.

It was then alleged that she told people she was very single, allegedly went on a solo night out and discussed her love life with onlookers.

Business mode: Katie talked to potential gamblers from her booth

Keeping her energy up: Katie enjoyed a snack at the Berkshire event

A source told The Sun: “Katie let her hair down and told people her engagement to Carl was over.

She said the couple had been rowing non-stop on vacation and that it had come to an end when she decided to let it be one day when they returned home.

“Katie’s loved ones hope it’s over for good after their rocky romance takes its toll.”

MailOnline contacted Katie and Carl’s representatives at the time for comment.

Oh! Last month, Katie broke the split news to a fan via a blunt and now deleted TikTok comment, answering ‘no’ when a fan asked if she was still with Carl