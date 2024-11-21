Katie Price, 46, speaks out over claims she is planning a ‘magical’ NINTH marriage proposal as she prepares for her first Christmas with boyfriend JJ Slater, 31

1. Gladiator star Warren Furman

In 1996, Katie, who was just beginning her career as a glamor model at age 18, became engaged to Warren (better known as Ace).

The Gladiator star, 48, had spent £3,000 on a diamond ring but they split shortly after.

He previously said of their relationship: ‘We were both deriving our identities from being relevant in the media.

“We were both selling stories.”

2. Businessman Scott Sullivan

Katie became engaged to businessman Scott Sullivan when he gave her a ring just before she was about to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2004.

The model previously said she was attracted to Scott because “he ignored her when they met.”

However, as soon as Katie entered the jungle, she fell madly in love with Peter Andre.

Scott is now married to former Made In Chelsea star Funda Önal.

3. Peter Andre – First husband

Katie fell madly in love with Pete, 48, on the show and the couple married in 2006.

They then had a fairytale wedding and two children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

They separated three years later, in 2009.

Pete married Emily MacDonagh and had two children.

4. Cage Fighter Alex Reid – Second Husband

3. Katie and Alex got married in Las Vegas shortly after she split from Pete.

Katie met Alex Reid, 45, eight weeks after splitting from Pete.

Alex spent £60,000 on Katie’s engagement ring.

The couple married in Las Vegas in January 2010, but the marriage broke up less than a year later.

Katie previously admitted Alex was a “rebound” after Pete and described the marriage as a “mistake”.

5. Argentine model Leandro Penna

Katie met model Leandro, 35, in 2012 at Elton John’s Oscar party in Los Angeles.

The former couple had the famous language barrier, but that did not stop their passionate relationship.

The couple became engaged shortly after starting dating, but broke up later that year.

6. Kieran Hayler – Third Husband

6. Katie married Kieran after just five weeks of dating.

Katie met her third husband Kieran, 34, in 2012. They married after just five weeks of dating. Katie was pregnant with her son Jett, seven years old at the time. They later had a daughter, Bunny, six years old.

The couple announced they were divorcing in 2017, three years after Katie discovered Kieran had cheated on her with her friends Jane Poutney and Chrissy Thomas.

However, their divorce was not finalized until March 2021.

7: Kris Boyson

7. In July 2019, Katie announced that she was engaged again to Kris Boyson.

In July 2019, Katie announced she was re-engaged to personal trainer Kris Boyson, 32, after a year of dating.

However, their engagement was short-lived as the couple split in November of that year and Katie admitted to Kris that she cheated on him.

8. Carl Woods

8. Katie announced her engagement to Carl in April 2021 but they split in 2023.

The reality star began dating Carl in July last year and their relationship moved at breakneck speed.

Within months, the couple moved in together and Katie expressed her desire to marry and have a baby with Carl.

The couple announced their engagement in April, six weeks after her divorce from Kieran was finalized.

Katie said: “It’s comforting to be with a man who, if I decided I didn’t want to work again, he would look after me, I just love him.”