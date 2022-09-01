Katie Piper reveals she had surgery to close a hole in her EYE after suffering ‘intolerable pain’

<!–

Katie Piper says she underwent surgery to cover a larger hole in her eye after experiencing excruciating pain that left her with an aversion to light.

The presenter suffered horrific burns to her face after an acid attack orchestrated by ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch, a martial arts instructor she met on Facebook, and performed by henchman Stefan Sylvestre in 2008.

Piper, 38, has since had more than 400 surgeries for the injuries she sustained during the attack, but admits she recently suffered a health scare after a painful ache in her eye.

Emergency: Katie Piper says she had surgery to cover an expanding hole in her eye after suffering excruciating pain that left her with an aversion to light

The panelist appeared on Thursday’s issue of Loose Women and revealed she needed emergency surgery to address the issue.

Piper admitted it was husband Richard Sutton who sounded the alarm after noticing a black spot in the center of her eye, but it was initially rejected because she thought it was an indication that her damaged pupil was returning.

She added: “Then it got bigger and the pain became unbearable. Very debilitating where I could feel it in my skull and you can’t stand light.

Opening: Appearing on Thursday’s issue of Loose Women, the panelist – who is partially blind from an acid attack – revealed she needed emergency surgery

Painful: Katie had previously referenced the surgery in a recent Instagram post, accompanied by a photo of her bandaged eye

“It’s something I always feared would happen to me one day, because I have a very thin surface on my blind eye, so it can be vulnerable to puncture.”

Piper eventually had a corneal transplant to cover the hole, which gradually enlarged, and has significantly less pain as a result.

She said, ‘If you’re blind in one eye, you can’t judge depth and distance, so it helped a little.

“I can’t see with that eye, but my peripheral vision is better in crowded rooms. I see a little more light and shadow.’

Great help: Katie received treatment from eye surgeon Sheraz Daya (pictured) at the Center For Sight

Looking back: The presenter says she initially declined because she thought it was an indication that her damaged pupil was returning

Piper had previously referenced the surgery in a recent Instagram post, accompanied by a photo of her bandaged eye before being treated by eye surgeon Sheraz Daya at the Center For Sight.

She wrote: ‘Emergency surgery for me! On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited when I thought I had a pupil again.

“By Sunday my left eye was extremely sore and unable to tolerate light, so I patched it up and attributed it to old injuries. I got used to a certain amount of discomfort and went to work.’

Shock injuries: In 2008, at the age of 24, a corrosive substance was thrown over her during a terrifying ordeal that left her disfigured

She added: “By Sunday night I was feeling nauseous and in extreme pain. I contacted my eye specialist @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk and unfortunately he confirmed that the black circle was a hole in my eye and the eye was perforated. This had always been a fear that it would happen.

“Yesterday @sherazdaya bought me tissue and operated on me. I can’t thank him and his team enough, their knowledge and expertise, but also how nice and caring they all are.

“There may be some bad people in this world, but there are also some pretty incredible people who do amazing things for people every day.

“Huge thanks team @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk You are the best!”