Katie Piper discusses her hair transplant procedure after life-changing acid attack

Katie Piper opened up about her “empowering hair transplant” after a life-changing acid attack left her with permanent scars on Thursday.

The 39-year-old TV personality had to fight for her life when her obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch arranged for Stefan Sylvestre to throw sulfuric acid at her in 2008.

Speaking on Loose Women, she went into detail about the invasive procedure as the panelists discussed whether hair transplants should be given as gifts for Christmas.

Katie replied, ‘I’ve actually had a hair transplant and it’s quite an invasive procedure.

“Because I lost my hair to an act of violence, my hair transplant really gave me the strength to say, “I’m bringing it back on my terms.”

“On the back of my head, I removed a letterbox-sized panel of skin and hair.”

She continued, “You have stitches in the back of your head. You lie there for 13 hours, you have each hair done separately. There’s a lot of downtime.’

Panelists, Nadia Sawalha Judi Love and Kaye Adams were shocked to learn that Katie had the procedure with Judi agreeing it was “a big deal.”

It comes after Katie shared Instagram posts about the importance of self-esteem and happiness, when it was revealed that the career criminal who doused her with acid has gone on the run.

MailOnline can reveal that model and TV presenter Ms Piper had her family nearby for a Sunday Roast yesterday to celebrate her birthday this week – just hours before it was revealed that Stefan Sylvestre was being hunted down by police.

Sylvestre has disappeared after being recalled to prison for violating his license conditions, with police launching an urgent hunt to track down the criminal. He has not been arrested.

The Justice Department declined to confirm further details about his license terms and, when asked by MailOnline, would not clarify when he went missing or from where. Scotland Yard has also been asked for comment.

Sylvestre, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack that left former model Katie, then 24, horribly injured.

Katie had to fight for her life after her obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch caused the then 19-year-old Sylvestre to throw sulfuric acid at her in Golders Green, north London, in 2008.

Ms. Piper’s most recent Instagram posts are related to mental health, especially about the importance of self-esteem. She has spoken openly about how her self-esteem was taken away by the injuries she suffered 14 years ago.

Sylvestre (pictured) received a life sentence for the attack in 2009 and was released on parole in 2018. He is now missing after being recalled to prison for violating his permit conditions

In a post titled “comparison is the thief of joy” just before Sylvestre’s disappearance was revealed, Katie said: “I’ll find myself being complimented or proud, and think ‘well it’s not as good as that thing or someone else’s achievements’ and feeling down about it.

“Just being happy and content is what I will constantly look for in all areas of my life. The feeling of not always needing more, but being happy with what you have, both personally, materially, etc. Does anyone else have this? I’m so intrigued if this is a shared feeling.”

Sylvestre received life with a minimum of six years and was eligible for parole in 2015. At the time, he was deemed unfit for release, but a new application in 2018 was successful and he was released at the age of 30, but was ordered to stay away from Katie. .

In 2019, he was called back to prison for a string of car thefts, but was paroled again in 2020 and released after prosecution errors were exposed.

Model and TV presenter Katie was forced to wear a mask after the attack and required 40 surgeries to treat her severe burns in a long and arduous process, including a groundbreaking operation where damaged skin was completely removed from her face and replaced with a replacement .

In July 2019, 12 years after the attack, she underwent another surgery to close the blood vessels in her left eye. She was again taken to hospital for emergency surgery in August this year after experiencing “extreme pain” and her husband Richard Sutton noticed a black spot in her eye.

In her heartbreaking victim impact statement in the aftermath of the attack, Katie said: ‘When the acid was thrown at me, I felt like I was burning in hell. It was an indescribable, unique, excruciating pain.

“I’ve lost my future, my career, my mind, my body, my looks, my dignity – the list goes on.

All I’m left with is an empty shell. A part of me has died that will never come back. This is worse than death.’