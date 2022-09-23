Katie Noonan ‘nervous’ to sing the National Anthem at the AFL Grand Final

<!–

Katie Noonan is undoubtedly one of Australia’s most talented and respected vocalists.

But the former George frontwoman has admitted she is feeling the nerves ahead of her rendition of the national anthem at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne.

Speaking to The Project on Friday night, the 45-year-old said: ‘I’m excited, I’m nervous. I’m excited all at once!’

The singer said she has been focused on not spoiling the lyrics.

‘The big thing is “single and free” not “young and free”. And it threw me off,” she said.

Katie also said there are some technical challenges that come with performing in front of 100,000 people.

Due to the size of the Melbourne Cricket Ground there will be a three second delay in the audio.

“It’s difficult when I get to ‘rejoice’ they start ‘Australians’,” she explained.

“Because of the delay,” she continued. “It’s more than anything, it’s about three.”

Katie will have to rely on her in-ear monitor, which will give her her own voice back in real time.

‘You just have to listen to it and stay focused while everyone else is singing at a different point in the song.’

Noonan’s rendition of the national anthem was arranged by Australian composer Chong Lim and will feature the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

“I love it, I think it’s a beautiful song,” she said of the national anthem.

Delta Goodrem and Robbie Williams will provide the pre-match entertainment at the Grand Final.

The halftime show will feature Australian rock band Goanna alongside a number of First Nations artists including Christine Anu and Tasman Keith.