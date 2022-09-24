Katie Noonan divides footy fans with classical National Anthem at Grand Final

Katie Noonan lit up the MCG on Saturday with an angelic rendition of Advance Australia Fair during the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne.

The acclaimed jazz and classical singer was joined by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra to perform the national anthem, which was arranged by composer Chong Lim.

Her performance divided fans, with many either loving or hating Katie’s signature soprano falsto.

“Katie Noonan should be charged. She just killed Advance Australia Fair,” tweeted one disgruntled viewer.

“Worst rendition of the Australian national anthem in history by @KTNoonan started at dolphin decibels,” added another.

“Beautiful work Katie Noonan – an anthem that isn’t chronically drawn out, full of Australian Idol vocal licks, and actually sung simply and beautifully,” added one.

“Wow Mrs. Noonan who just sang the national anthem. What a great job!!!!!’ shot another.

Just a day before the show, Katie confessed to some show jitters.

The 45-year-old told The Project Friday night: “I’m excited, I’m nervous. I’m instantly excited!’

The singer said she was focused on not messing up the lyrics.

‘The important thing is ‘one and free’ not ‘young and free’. And that threw me,” she said.

Katie also said there are some technical challenges when performing in front of 100,000 people.

Due to the size of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, there was a three second delay in sound.

“It’s tricky, by the time I can ‘rejoice’ they start with ‘Australians,'” she explained.

“Because of the delay,” she continued. “It’s more than the second, it’s about three.”

Katie had to rely on her in-ear monitor, which gave her her own voice back in real time during the performance.

“You just have to listen to that and stay focused while everyone else sings at a different point in the song,” she said Friday.