Katie Melua is pregnant! Singer debuts her growing baby bump during concert in Zurich

Katie Melua has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The singer, 37, debuted her blossoming baby bump when she took the stage at a concert in Zurich this weekend.

The hitmaker looked radiant in a video she shared on Instagram, where she donned a pink silk dress that highlighted her tummy.

Katie said, “Here we are, the team heading out this summer. This will be my first tour with a baby belly! I can’t believe I just wrote that!’

The notoriously private singer has not revealed the name of her new suitor.

Katie was inundated with well wishes from her followers, with one writing: ‘Congratulations, Katie! ♥️ You will have a beautiful and talented baby! Bless you and dear.”

Another wrote: ‘Woooow, baby bump. My Congratulations❤️❤️❤️’ while another added: ‘Congratulations, you look beautiful’.

Katie was previously married to world superbike racer James Toseland, and the couple divorced in 2020 after eight years of marriage.

The singer previously admitted that she regrets her unrealistic renditions of eternal romantic love in some of her early songs.

“I’ve been guilty of singing about romantic love like it’s meant to last forever,” she said in a newspaper interview. ‘But that is not it. And it’s okay that it isn’t.’

Katie, who rose to fame with her debut album Call Off The Search in 2003, said she is no longer “afraid to portray life truthfully.”

“I had a beautiful marriage, so these songs about adjusting our attitude to love are not angry or bitter,” she told The Independent.

“The hope is that if we take the pressure off, we can learn to be more accepting of ourselves and each other.”