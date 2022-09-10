Katie McGlynn puts on a leggy display in stunning bright white floor-length dress

<!–

Katie McGlynn showed off her impeccable sense of style when she stepped out to The Butterfly Charity Ball at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester on Friday.

The Coronation Street actress, 29, who played Sinead Tinker in the soap from 2013 to 2020, stunned in a white floor-length dress with the thigh-high split as she posed outside the venue.

Former Waterloo Road cast member Katie left her bare arms and shoulders exposed to the evening sky because of the garment’s low-cut neckline.

She posed confidently with her hands on her hips and wore a pair of matching white heels to add a few inches to her figure.

The screen star wore a lot of makeup, went for a glamorous look and was decorated with a beaded necklace.

She smiled broadly as she arrived for the awards, gleefully posing for pictures for awaiting photographers.

Katie took to Instagram after her arrival to share a photo of her enjoying her time at the prom.

She was in good spirits sitting next to fellow actor Gabriel Clark, who played Ollie Morgan in Hollyoaks from 2018 to July this year.

The fence star looked neat in a navy blue jacket with black lapels.

He completed his look with a white turtleneck that almost matched his platinum blonde hair.

He was seen smiling as he posed with Katie during the glamorous bash.

Katie captioned the photo: ‘Finally reunited @gabriel_clark.’