Katie McGlynn flashes a hint of her toned midriff in a stylish green suit in Manchester

Katie McGlynn looked sensational as she dined out in Manchester on Saturday.

The Hollyoaks star, 28, caught a glimpse of her toned midriff in a striking green suite as she headed to the swanky Masons Restaurant.

The ensemble consisted of wide-leg pants and a cropped blazer that Katie wore shirtless, with a hint of plunging neckline.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant put her stuff on matching neon heels and accentuated her natural beauty with a fully made up face.

Katie chose to accessorize with a carefully chosen selection of gold jewelry while her luscious blonde locks fell to her shoulders.

Later, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a mirrored selfie from the chic bathroom of the venue as she showed off her outfit in more detail.

Fans were in turmoil in April when actors Katie and Rob Mallard reunited for an Easter trip to Amsterdam, alongside Lisa George – who plays Sinead’s Aunt Beth Sutherland on Coronation Street.

They played the on-screen pair of Sinead and Daniel Osbourne in the soap, until Sinead tragically died on the soap in 2019 from cervical cancer.

The trio all shared a collection of snaps from the trip to their respective Instagram profiles this week, calling themselves “tinkers on tour.”

Despite Katie leaving the soap three years ago, they proved they were still a close-knit threesome off-screen – as they seemed to be having a ball during the city break.

The actors took in some of the sights of the Dutch city, posing for snaps in front of canals and city bikes, before sitting outside in a local pub.

Lisa took her 55.7k followers and gushed over her friends, writing, ‘I loved spending time with these precious peeps and I love them very much.

‘We had a great time!!! The three musketeers in the Dam…. Fantastic memories that I will cherish. I love you / thanks for the smile’

Katie kept it simpler, posting a photo dump of the trip while writing, “Dam dump,” and kicking off the carousel with a photo of her and Rob beaming before heading out.

In another, she took a more playful approach – threw her leg in the air and pulled an open-mouthed face as she posed next to a pink bicycle.

Rob also shared a photo with his 32,1,000 followers and put his arm around Katie as they stood in front of a channel.

Katie wore a red and white ensemble for the photo, a Levi’s T-shirt, a red baseball cap and jeans with a red hoodie wrapped around her waist, along with a leather jacket.

Meanwhile, Rob pulled on jeans with a dark crew-neck sweater and a zip-up hoodie.

Fans seemed happy with the reunion and rushed to the comments to show their happiness.

One wrote, “My three favorite Corrie people together,” while another said it “made my day.”