Katie McGlynn channels Barbie in all pink ensemble as she heads to Manchester Pride Parade

Earlier Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, 29, who played Sinead Tinker in the ITV soap opera, Barbie channeled Saturday in a bright pink ensemble.

The blonde beauty looked sensational in a bright pink combo consisting of a cropped blazer and a matching skirt as she prepared to appear in the parade at Manchester Pride.

The beauty also paired the pink ensemble with a lacy white bralette underneath for her starring role atop the Menagerie Restaurant bus.

The ensemble showed off a glimpse of her muscular midriff and her tanned, tan legs.

Katie also let her blonde locks flow freely over her shoulders with a sleek and straight hairstyle.

She wore a pearl necklace and cat-eye sunglasses that sat neatly on her head.

The beauty also ramped up her height with a pair of white high-heeled boots to match her white bralette and white shoulder bag.

The beauty seemed upbeat as she posed for the cameras while raising a peace sign.

She was also spotted posing for the cameras with her best friend Lee Bennett, a talent manager.

And Lee looked proudly ready in a pink casual tee and shorts along with a proud headband for the day ahead.

It comes after Katie says goodbye to hollyoaks in February, when her final scenes as new mom Becky Quentin aired on the show.

The actress left the soap after nine months and took to Instagram after the episode to comment on her departure.

Katie, who took on the role of Becky last June, 18 months after she left Coronation Street, said there were “exciting opportunities” in the pipeline.

The star wrote: ‘Becky Quentin, over and out!

“It was an absolute pleasure to play Becky and sink my teeth into something so different and gritty!

“As an actor, to be able to portray someone who bears so much resemblance to extremely current global issues, from conspiracy theories to anti-vaxxers, coronavirus and sinophobia… it’s easy for someone to get sucked into this whole world of fake news and conspiracy! ‘