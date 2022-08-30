Katie Maloney responds to Brock Davies’ claim that he and Scheana Shay disinvited her to the wedding

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Katie Maloney responded to the claim that she was not invited to Brock Davies and Scheana Shay’s wedding, calling it a “false truth.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, posted a comment under an exchange between a fan and Davies, 30, who shared that even though Maloney wasn’t invited to the wedding, she showed up anyway.

“I enjoy all the falsehoods,” the reality TV star says in the comments.

Falsehood: Katie Maloney responded to the claim that she was not invited to Brock Davies and Scheana Shay’s wedding, calling it a “false truth”; Maloney, Davies and Shay pictured in 2022

Last week, the reality TV stars celebrated the wedding of Shay, 37, and Davies in Cancun, Mexico, and while the ceremony went smoothly, there was some drama afterward.

After the ceremony, there were rumors that Maloney had fallen out with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz, 39, who had reportedly been in contact with co-star James Kennedy’s ex Raquel Leviss.

When an Instagram account posted about the alleged hookup – which neither Schwartz nor Leviss have confirmed – a user wondered how that was possible given that Maloney “wasn’t at the wedding.”

Drama: ‘I enjoy all falsehoods,’ the 35-year-old reality TV star stated in the comments of a fan Instagram account

Rejected: The comment was in response to Davies’ writing that she was “not invited” but showed up “for a “girl trip” and allegedly confronted her ex Tom Schwartz, who was reportedly in touch with co-star James Kennedy’s ex Raquel Leviss

That’s when Davies stepped in to the comments, writing, “She wasn’t invited and freaked out for a ‘girl trip’ anyway.”

Maloney posted last week about a “girl trip” in Cancun with fellow Pump Rules star Kristina Kelly. The two were seen poolside in their bikinis.

More on what happened in Cancun may be revealed in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Katie was recently spotted filming Season 10 in Marina Del Rey.

Girls Trip: Maloney posted last week about a “girls trip” in Cancun, Mexico, with fellow Pump Rules star Kristina Kelly. The two were seen by the pool in their bikinis

Chance? Last week her costars celebrated the wedding of Shay, 37, and Davies, 30, in Cancun

The last time Katie was on the program, she was still with Tom. They were married for five years before Katie filed for divorce earlier this year.

Despite their breakup, Katie showed her support for her ex at the opening of his new bar Schwartz & Sandy’s last month.

Katie opened up about her decision to support her ex amid their ongoing split as she chatted with DailyMail.com on the bar opening red carpet.

Still Friends: Last month, Katie told DailyMail.com that there was no divorce drama between her and Tom, as she supported him at the opening of his new bar Schwartz & Sandy’s; Pictured 2022

Speaking about why there’s no divorce drama, she said, “Listen, there was plenty of drama about this last year. You know, friendship has never been our problem and it has now become our priority. So I’m glad I’m here.’

She also did well when she returned to the dating scene for the first time in over 10 years.

“The scenery has changed… the last time I was single I was 24, so it’s a little different now, but, you know, I’m excited,” she explained.