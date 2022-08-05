Katie Maloney gets a lap dance at club as she parties with Lala Kent after Tom Schwartz split 

She divorced her husband Tom Schwartz this year.

And Katie Maloney enjoys all the perks of single life.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, let her hair down when she got a lap dance at a club on Thursday.

Katie’s friend and fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent posted all the shenanigans from their girls’ night out on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

The video started with Katie sitting on stage with the dancer sensually straddling her before undressing.

‘He’s hot!’ Lala shouted from the crowd.

As the handsome man took off his tank top, the crowd expressed their approval in cheers.

Katie looked all mortified during the dance as she shyly buried her face in her hands.

Katie is back on the market after filing for divorce from Tom Schwartz after five years of marriage and 12 years together.

The exes have remained friendly and last month Katie attended the opening of her ex’s new bar Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Katie opened up about her decision to support her ex amid their ongoing split as she chatted with DailyMail.com on the bar opening red carpet.

Speaking about why there’s no divorce drama, she said, “Listen, there was plenty of drama about this last year. You know, friendship has never been our problem and it has now become our priority. So I’m glad I’m here.’

She also did well when she returned to the dating scene for the first time in over 10 years.

“The scenery has changed… the last time I was single I was 24, so it’s a little different now, but, you know, I’m excited,” she explained.

Katie isn’t the only Vanderpump star back on the market – Lala is also only single after divorcing from fiancé Randall Emmett.

And Katie loves having her as a “wing woman.”

“I’m excited to have a wing woman with me, I’m not alone there. So I’m getting my feet a little wet,” she explained.