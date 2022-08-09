Katie Maloney and Charli Burnett reset their minds with a relaxing yoga paddle boarding session

She has had a challenging year so far after being separated from her husband Tom Schwartz.

But Katie Maloney resets her mind and body as she did some relaxing beach yoga with Charli Burnett on Monday.

This wasn’t your average stretching session, though – she and Charli were stretching aboard a paddleboard.

The duo filmed season 10 of Vanderpump Rules in Marina Del Rey.

Katie wore a black tank top, shorts, fashionable frames and her hair was partially slicked back in a relaxed bun.

Charli wore a tropical print bikini top, black shorts and a yellow cap over her braided locks.

The women were seen making their way into the water, where a woman who appeared to be an instructor guided them through their stretching exercises.

Katie and Charli followed, raising their hands high in the air, just as the woman did.

They did a series of other poses and Charli completed a wheel pose impressively.

Katie and Charli are among the recurring stars returning for another season of their hit Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules.

Us Weekly reported that Lala Kent, James Kenney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies will also return, citing a source.

The last time Katie was on the program, she was still with Tom. They were married for five years before Katie filed for divorce earlier this year.

Despite their breakup, Katie showed her support for her ex last month at the opening of his new bar Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Katie talked about her decision to support her ex amid their ongoing breakup as she chatted with DailyMail.com on the bar opening red carpet.

Speaking about why there’s no divorce drama, she said, “Listen, there was plenty of drama about this last year. You know, friendship has never been our problem and it has now become our priority. So I’m glad I’m here.’

She also did well when she returned to the dating scene for the first time in over 10 years.

“The scenery has changed… the last time I was single I was 24, so it’s a little different now, but, you know, I’m excited,” she explained.

Katie isn’t the only Vanderpump star back on the market – Lala is also only single after divorcing from fiancé Randall Emmett.

And Katie loves having her as a “wing woman.”

“I’m excited to have a wing woman with me, I’m not alone there. So I’m getting my feet a little wet,” she explained.