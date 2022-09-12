<!–

Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes took a leisurely stroll through Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.

The Ohio-born 43-year-old Frenchman tucked her baggy pink top into a pair of blue wide-leg jeans and accessorized it with white sneakers and an oxblood purse.

Katie — with her red iPhone and face mask in hand — wore big shades over her makeup-free complexion and scraped her dark brown mane into a bun.

Since April, Holmes’ side has been missing her boyfriend – bassist Bobby Wooten III – who at 33 is ten years her junior.

The Chicago-born musician announced on Monday he enjoyed his “first trip to Japan,” performing with two-time Grammy nominee Carly Rae Jepsen.

The producer-writer of Almost A Year is mother of 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who sang a cover from Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s 1934 classic Blue Moon for her second directorial film Alone Together.

“Well, I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her,” Katie said Yahoo! entertainment in July.

‘She’s very talented. She said she would and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I generally direct. It’s like, “This is what I think we all want and then go do your thing.”‘

Holmes added: ‘She actually sang on Rare Objects, the movie we made for this [past] fall. She is also a 16-year-old child who is going to secondary school.’

The former Holmes & Yang designer wrapped up her third directorial effort in November – an indie film about a traumatized woman (Julia Mayorga) who works in an antique shop.

Katie co-produced and co-wrote the film adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s 2016 novel starring Phaedon Papadopoulos.

Holmes has primary custody of Suri from her six-year marriage to Top Gun: Maverick action star Tom Cruise, which ended in 2012.

Disturbingly, the 60-year-old Oscar nominee is not pictured with his youngest child in nine years, although his custody arrangement allocates “10 days a month of visits” – according to Us Weekly.

Some speculate that Tom’s alleged estrangement has to do with the fact that Katie and Suri “reject the Church of Scientology” and that devotees do not associate with SPs (oppressive people).