Katie Holmes stuns in tight, colorful dress with long skirt at Ulla Johnson show during NYFW

Entertainment
By Merry

Katie Holmes stuns in tight, colorful long skirt dress as she heads to Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week

By Mark McGreal for Dailymail.Com

Published: 06:16, September 12, 2022 | Updated: 06:16, September 12, 2022

Katie Holmes looked stunning at the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 43-year-old actress wore a brown, pink and white top that hung tight around her torso.

Hundreds of small circles made up the turtleneck sweater’s design.

Tight-fitting top: The 43-year-old actress wore a brown, pink and white top that hung tight around her torso

Stylish: Katie Holmes looked stunning at the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday

She added a long skirt with light blue and red flower-like patterns running all over it.

Holmes parted her long brown hair in the middle and let it fall over her shoulders.

She walked in huge black leather boots and also carried a matching bag over her shoulder.

Long Skirt: She added a long skirt with light blue and red flower-like patterns running over it

Long locks: Holmes parted her long brown hair in the middle and let it fall over her shoulders

Accessories: She walked in huge black leather boots and also carried a matching bag that slung over her shoulder

Cristin Milioti wore a light purple dress covered in a beautiful floral pattern. The skirt of the dress was ruffled and had a layered look.

The 37-year-old actress also added light brown boots to the look and matching bag.

Her hair was tied up in a tight bun and long locks framed her smiling face.

Ruffles: The skirt of the dress was ruffled and had a layered look

Cute boots: The 37-year-old actress also added light brown boots to the look and matching bag

Flowery: Cristin Milioti wore a light purple dress covered in a beautiful floral pattern. The skirt of the dress was ruffled and had a layered look

Tight Bun: Her hair was tied up in a tight bun and long strands of hair frame her smiling face

Beautiful dress: Condola Rashad of billions of fame wore a long black and white plaid dress that stopped at her shins

Condola Rashad, of Billions fame, wore a long black and white checkered dress that stopped at her shins.

The dress had three-quarter sleeves and she wore a pair of open-toed shoes for the glamorous affair.

At the event, Holmes sat alongside screenwriter Mara Brock Akil and social activist Jodie Patterson.

Famous Friends: At the event, Holmes sat next to screenwriter Mara Brock Akil and social activist Jodie Patterson

A lot of charisma: a number of models walked the catwalk during the event

Great looks: the event showcased Ulla Johnson's Spring/Summer 2023 collection

Few days in: New York Fashion Week started late last week and should end on Wednesday, September 14th

Great looks: the event showcased Ulla Johnson’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection

Akil, 52, wore a black short-sleeved dress and matching black shoes, while Patterson donned a ruffled yellow dress that ended at her knees. She paired it with a stylish bowler hat.

During the event, a number of models walked the catwalk and showed off Ulla Johnson’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

New York Fashion Week started late last week and is supposed to end on Wednesday, September 14. More than 100 events in New York City have featured some of the biggest names in fashion, film and television.

Dozens of events: Over 100 New York City events make up the week

Big Names: The week brings out some of the biggest names in fashion, film and television

Dozens of events: Over 100 New York City events make up the week

Well-known brand: Ulla Johnson is a beloved luxury women's fashion brand that sells clothes for hundreds of dollars

