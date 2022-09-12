Katie Holmes stuns in tight, colorful dress with long skirt at Ulla Johnson show during NYFW

<!–

Katie Holmes looked stunning at the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 43-year-old actress wore a brown, pink and white top that hung tight around her torso.

Hundreds of small circles made up the turtleneck sweater’s design.

She added a long skirt with light blue and red flower-like patterns running all over it.

Holmes parted her long brown hair in the middle and let it fall over her shoulders.

She walked in huge black leather boots and also carried a matching bag over her shoulder.

Cristin Milioti wore a light purple dress covered in a beautiful floral pattern. The skirt of the dress was ruffled and had a layered look.

The 37-year-old actress also added light brown boots to the look and matching bag.

Her hair was tied up in a tight bun and long locks framed her smiling face.

Condola Rashad, of Billions fame, wore a long black and white checkered dress that stopped at her shins.

The dress had three-quarter sleeves and she wore a pair of open-toed shoes for the glamorous affair.

At the event, Holmes sat alongside screenwriter Mara Brock Akil and social activist Jodie Patterson.

Akil, 52, wore a black short-sleeved dress and matching black shoes, while Patterson donned a ruffled yellow dress that ended at her knees. She paired it with a stylish bowler hat.

During the event, a number of models walked the catwalk and showed off Ulla Johnson’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

New York Fashion Week started late last week and is supposed to end on Wednesday, September 14. More than 100 events in New York City have featured some of the biggest names in fashion, film and television.

