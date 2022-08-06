Katie Holmes struggles to contain her laughter as she heads out with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

She went public with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III earlier this year.

And Katie Holmes was in good spirits on Saturday as she enjoyed a stroll with the composer, with the pair barely holding back their laughter.

The actress, 43, wore an oversized jumpsuit for the New York City outing and walked hand-in-hand with Bobby.

She opted for a caramel beige jumpsuit with a tie belt and a free-falling round neckline.

Pairing the all-in-one with black sneakers, Katie let her dark brown locks fall in a natural style while adding a auburn handbag.

The star’s complexion looked quite natural and added gold earrings while wearing a Covid face covering.

Meanwhile, Beau Bobby donned tan slacks and a khaki T-shirt, with a brown canvas tote bag over his shoulder.

In addition to a pair of black shoes, the composer also had a face on his arm while holding a bottle of water.

The cheerful couple appeared in deep conversation during the outing, both giggling at each other.

Later in the walk, Katie pulled her locks into a low ponytail as they toured Washington Square Park.

The pair have made a rare number of public appearances together, including the New York premiere of Katie’s film Alone Together in June.

And they also attended a wedding together the same month at the church of St. Therese of Lisieux – where one of Bobby’s friends knew.

Katie is said to have “spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her,” said a source, adding that the couple engaged in PDA at the front desk.

“When they didn’t see each other, they kissed and were very happy to be together again. Katie and Bobby were always very affectionate with each other; they looked very much in love and they didn’t care who saw it,” the source told the US.