Katie Holmes steps out in Soho with a stylish ensemble on a solo stroll

Katie Holmes stepped out solo in a stylish outfit on Wednesday for a walk through New York City.

The 43-year-old actress was spotted walking on Broadway on Wednesday afternoon checking her phone.

The Batman Begins star was not seen with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III during the walk.

Holmes stepped outside wearing a red and white striped short-sleeved top for her Wednesday afternoon walk.

She had her hair tied up in a messy bun and was wearing dark sunglasses on her walk through the city.

She completed her look with blue jeans and black shoes with a black bag slung over her shoulder

She also wore her red phone during her walk on Broadway, with her outing just a few weeks after wishing two members of her family a happy birthday.

She took to Instagram earlier this month to wish her mother Kathleen and her niece a happy birthday.

She put both of her photos of fun times with her mom and niece on the 80s Cyndi Lauper classic Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Holmes is coming with her directorial debut Alone Together, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April before being released in late July.

The film also made headlines for her daughter Suri who sang a cover of Blue Moon for the film, revealing Holmes in an interview with Yahoo! why she chose Suri.

“Well, I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her. She’s very talented,’ Holmes began.

She is also in post-production on her second directorial effort, Rare Objects, based on Kathleen Tessaro’s book of the same name.

She also co-wrote the script with Phaedon A. Papadopoulos and starred with Derek Luke and Saundra Santiago.

The film follows a young woman trying to rebuild her life by taking a job at an antique shop when her past haunts her.