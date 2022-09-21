Katie Holmes smiles from ear-to-ear as she models a trench coat

Katie Holmes looked radiant as she stepped out on Tuesday with her publicist Leslie Sloane to shop in the SoHo area of ​​Manhattan.

The Batman Begins star was seen smiling as she walked out of the Jonathan Simkhai store in a tan leather trench coat over a white button-up shirt, jeans and sneakers.

The Dawson’s Creek alum wore her dark brown hair parted to the side as it fell naturally over her shoulders, wearing very light makeup that updated her naturally smooth complexion. Her little nose ring gives the actress a little edge.

Her publicist Sloane wore a white blazer over a white tank top, jeans, a Gucci belt and platform shoes with a Louis Vuitton purse.

On Tuesday, Holmes attended the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon: Through Her Lens, where she formed a storm in a beige cardigan and billowy jeans.

Recently, Katie has been working on her directorial film Alone Together, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April and was released in late July.

The project was a joint affair when the proud mother revealed that her 16-year-old daughter Suri sang a cover of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s 1934 classic Blue Moon for the film.

“Well, I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her,” Katie told Yahoo! Entertainment in July.

‘She’s very talented. She said she would, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I generally direct. It’s like, “This is what we all want, I guess, and then go do your thing.”‘

She added: ‘She actually sang on Rare Objects, that’s the movie we made [past] fall. She is also a 16-year-old child who is going to secondary school.’

Networking Lunch: The Star with Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal at Locanda Verde in New York City

In November, the star wrapped up her third directorial effort – an indie film about a traumatized woman (Julia Mayorga) who works in an antique shop.

Last Wednesday, she made a glamorous appearance on Tom Ford’s NYFW show, where the 43-year-old actress made a standout in a sleek black hooded dress that accentuated her slim figure.

The star was joined by celebrities such as Chris Rock, Brooklyn Beckham, his wife Nicola Peltz, Karlie Kloss and Dixie D’Amelio.