Katie Holmes shows off her effortless style in an oversized shirt and jeans while in NYC

Entertainment
By Merry

Katie Holmes shows off her effortless style in an oversized striped shirt and jeans while in NYC

By Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

Published: 02:12, August 11, 2022 | Updated: 07:26, 11 August 2022

Katie Holmes looked effortlessly chic as she walked through New York City on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old actress modeled an oversized striped button-up shirt and light wash jeans for the outing.

She paired the classic look with a pair of baby blue ballet flats and carried a crossbody bag.

Stylish: Katie Holmes looked effortlessly chic as she walked through New York City on Wednesday

Holmes, who rose to fame during her time on the Dawson’s Creek series, wore her mauve and white shirt partially unbuttoned.

The brunette beauty wore her locks pulled from her face and arranged in an imperfect top knot.

She shielded her eyes from the northeastern summer sun in rectangular black sunglasses.

The mother-of-one wore a silver hoop nose ring, but skipped earrings and a necklace as she walked with a set of white papers in hand.

Classic: The 43-year-old actress modeled an oversized striped button-up shirt and light-washed jeans for the outing

Katie has been busy promoting her movie Alone Together, about a romantic getaway that takes a turn during the onset of the pandemic.

She recently stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the project, which she wrote and directed.

On Instagram, she shared a black and white photo outside her dressing room in the studio.

Katie wrote in the caption, ‘Tonight 🙂 @latenightseth #Alonetogether in select theaters this Friday, July 22.’

Promo: She recently stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about her film Alone Together, which she wrote and directed

On Wednesday, the multi-talented star also appeared on the app to repost a behind-the-scenes look from the program.

It showed she looked distinguished in a black turtleneck sweater and a long leather skirt and black heels.

Her hair was parted in the middle and put up in a tousled updo with bits left out near her ears.

She was standing with the night host, who was dressed in jeans and a baggy sweater.

TV appearance: Wednesday, the multi-talented star took to Instagram to repost a behind-the-scenes look from the program

Pride: In one feature outtake, she rode a bicycle with costar Jim Sturgess, who plays her character's love interest

Holmes, who shares 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise, also posted photos from the film.

In one feature film outtake, she rode a bicycle with co-star Jim Sturgess, who plays her character’s love interests.

She captioned it, “Even if it feels like the world is falling apart, it’s better to have someone to help put the pieces back together.”

In another part, she noted that she would be doing a question-and-answer session at the Angelika Film Center in NYC.

Promoting her film: In another part, she noted that she would be doing a question-and-answer session at the Angelika Film Center in NYC

