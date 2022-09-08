Katie Holmes sends birthday wishes to her mother Kathleen and her niece

<!–

Katie Holmes sends two members of her family some love while sharing a birthday, her mother Kathleen and her niece.

The 43-year-old actress took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to wish her both family members a very happy birthday with snaps of both.

She put both of her photos of fun times with her mom and niece on the 80s Cyndi Lauper classic Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

The first photo showed Holmes hugging her mother Kathleen and resting her head on her mother Kathleen, captioning it: “Congratulations to my beautiful, kind, talented and loving mother!”

The second photo showed Holmes in a white tank top spending some time with her niece, adding: ‘Congratulations to my amazing niece!!!!!! I love you!!!!’

The birthday wishes come just days after Holmes was spotted with her 16-year-old daughter Suri over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Holmes is coming off her directorial debut Alone Together, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April before being released in late July.

The film also made headlines for her daughter Suri who sang a cover of Blue Moon for the film, revealing Holmes in an interview with Yahoo! why she chose Suri.

‘Well, I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her. She’s very talented,’ Holmes began.

“She said she would and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I generally direct,” she added.

“It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want and then go do your thing,'” she continued.

Holmes also wrote the film and stars Derek Luke, Jim Sturgess, Melissa Leo and Zosia Mamet.

She has already returned to the director’s chair for her sequel, Rare Objects, which is currently in post-production.

The film is an adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel that follows a young woman who begins to rebuild her traumatic life by working in an antique shop, while people from her past life track her down.

She also co-stars with Derek Luke and Saundra Santiago, while also adapting the script with Phaedon A. Papadopoulos.