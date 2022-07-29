Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri, 16, sings Blue Moon cover in her film Alone Together

She is the mother of 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

And Katie Holmes revealed that Suri actually recorded a cover of the song Blue Moon for her movie Alone Together, which the movie star actually wrote, directed and starred in.

“She’s very, very talented. She said she would and she recorded it and I let her do her thing,” Katie, 43, told Yahoo! entertainment.

Adding: “That’s the way I generally direct: it’s like, “This is what I think we all want – go do your thing.

Suri’s voice can be heard in the credits of the film.

The song Blue Moon holds a special place in their hearts, as Katie explained to the outlet that 76-year-old Diane Keaton, who sang the song in the 2014 film And So It Goes, met Suri when she was one.

Katie, a huge fan of Diane, was inspired to write Alone Together after seeing the legend in the 1987 film Baby Boom.

Katie on why she asked her daughter to sing for her film, she said, “I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her.”

The mother of one also revealed that Suri sang in Rare Objects, a project Katie directed, wrote and starred in and is expected to be released in December.

“She did indeed sing in Rare Objects, the film we made last fall,” Katie explained.

But Katie said Suri’s focus isn’t on a singing career right now: “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old boy going to high school.”

Katie initially started dating Suri’s father Tom Cruis in 2005, and they got engaged seven weeks into the relationship.

Their Scientologist wedding took place at the Castello Orsini-Odescalchi in Bracciano in November 2006, seven months after Suri’s birth.

Katie filed for divorce in 2012, which was finalized just 10 days later, with Suri’s mother retaining primary custody, although he said Tom was able to visit. People.