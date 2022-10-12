Katie Holmes looks relaxed in baggy white sweater and sweatpants while out and about in New York

Katie Holmes cut a relaxed figure while strolling through New York City on Tuesday.

The actress, 43, wore a baggy white sweater that hung from her slim body.

The Batman Begins star added comfy gray sweatpants to the ensemble.

She tied her dark brown hair in a long bun and she seemed to go without makeup in the afternoon.

The Ohio resident wore a white canvas bag over her right shoulder. She wore high, multicolored sneakers.

Although she was joined by a friend on her afternoon out, without her beauty, Holmes was Bobby Wooten III.

Without her husband: Although she was joined by a friend on her afternoon out, Holmes was without her beau Bobby Wooten III (photo June 2022)

The couple first made their relationship public in April, when they kissed hand in hand and walked hand in hand through Central Park in New York City.

The two have a lot in common, both hailing from the Midwest and having performed on Broadway.

Bobby was in American Utopia, while Katie made her Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons and starred in Dead Accounts in 2012.

Katie was previously linked to NYC chief Emilio Vitolo Jr. after her longstanding romance with Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx.

Months together: The couple first made their relationship public in April, as they kissed hand-in-hand and strolled through New York City’s Central Park (photo May 2022)

Famous relationship: She was famously married to actor Tom Cruise from 2006 until their final divorce in 2012. The former couple share 16-year-old daughter Suri (photo 2007)

She was famously married to actor Tom Cruise from 2006 until their final divorce in 2012. The former couple share 16-year-old daughter Suri.

While she had the afternoon off, Holmes has been busy for the past few months. Her new film Alone Together came out this summer. She wrote, directed and starred in the film.

Holmes also recently completed shooting an unnamed Ilene Chaiken/Melissa Scrivner-Love/Fox Project and the film Rare Objects.