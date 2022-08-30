Katie Holmes looks effortlessly chic in a pink camisole and light jeans as she runs errands in NY

<!–

Katie Holmes looked chic on Monday when she ran errands in New York City.

The Batman Begins actress, 43, was effortlessly stylish wearing a pale pink shirt tucked into oversized jeans, which she paired with gold flip flops.

The star wore an elegant burgundy purse and protected herself from COVID-19 by donning a white face mask for the outing.

Tom Cruise’s ex-wife wore her dark brown locks in a straight style and half pinned at the back.

Holmes — who rose to fame as Joey Potter on the television series Dawson’s Creek in 1998 — rocked a matching burgundy manicure and pedicure for the outing.

The busy mother-of-one carried a black shopping bag in her hand as she walked down the street.

Missing from the adventure is her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.

The couple – who went public earlier this year – have been spending a lot of time together lately and were recently spotted having lunch together in New York.

Romantic rumors of Wooten III and Holmes first broke out in April this year after they were spotted holding hands near the Guggenheim Museum.

They made their first red carpet appearance the following month at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala.

The duo were also seen at the New York premiere of Katie’s film Alone Together in June, and attended a wedding together at St. Therese of Lisieux church the same month – where one of Bobby’s friends tied the knot.

Katie is said to have “spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her,” a source told Us Weekly. The insider added that the couple engaged in PDA at the reception.

“When they didn’t see each other, they kissed and were very happy to be together again. Katie and Bobby were always very affectionate with each other; they looked very much in love and they didn’t care who saw it.’

Katie’s last project was Alone Together, in which she not only starred, but also wrote and directed. According to an official synopsis, the plot takes place during the onset of the Covid pandemic and follows: “Two strangers embroiled in bad relationships who end up in the same upstate New York Airbnb.”

The 16-year-old daughter of the actress, Suri, played a small role in the project. In the credits she can be heard singing the classic tune Blue Moon.

During an interview with Yahoo! entertainmentthe star talked about including Suri in the project.

“I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie explained. ‘So I asked her! She is very talented. She said she would and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing.’

Holmes shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 60, to whom she was married from 2006 to 2012.