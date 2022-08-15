Katie Holmes looks chic in oversized pants as she grabs takeout with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

<!–

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III seemed in good spirits as they packed up takeout food in New York on Sunday.

The Batman Begins actress, 43, showed off her effortlessly chic style in a cozy gray sweater and oversized black pants as she walked past her beauty, 33.

Meanwhile, the musician looked casually cool in an open gray shirt worn over a white T-shirt, which he paired with green pants and white sneakers.

Katie completed her look with a cross-body bag and wore a blue face mask pulled around her chin.

The star wore her dark brown locks in a messy bun and had a fresh face for the outing, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Her other half protected his face with black sunglasses and completed his outfit with a silver watch.

Effortless: The Batman Begins actress, 43, showed off her effortlessly chic style in a cozy gray sweater and oversized black pants as she walked past her beau, 33

Romantic rumors of Wooten III and Holmes first broke out in April this year after they were spotted holding hands near the Guggenheim Museum.

They made their first red carpet appearance the following month at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala.

Aside from her thriving love life, the Dawson’s Creek actress has also been busy with her career.

Going strong: The stylish couple first sparked dating rumors in April this year and made their first red carpet appearance the following month at The Moth’s 25th anniversary gala

Katie’s last project was Alone Together, in which she not only starred, but also wrote and directed.

According to an official synopsis, the plot takes place amid the onset of the Covid pandemic and follows: “Two strangers embroiled in bad relationships who end up in the same upstate New York Airbnb.”

The 16-year-old daughter of the actress, Suri, played a small role in the project. In the credits she can be heard singing the classic tune Blue Moon.

New Movie: Aside from her blossoming love life, the star has also been busy with her career, starring in and directing her latest project Alone Together

Talented: The actress’s 16-year-old daughter, Suri, also took part in the film and can be heard in the closing credits of the classic tune Blue Moon; Pictured 2017

During an interview with Yahoo! entertainmentthe star talked about including Suri in the project.

“I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie explained. ‘So I asked her! She is very talented. She said she would and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing.’

Suri will also have a small role in her mother’s upcoming film, Rare Objects, which is currently in post-production and based on a novel of the same name written by Kathleen Tessaro.

“She did indeed sing in Rare Objects, the film we made last fall,” added the proud mother. “Besides, she’s a 16-year-old kid going to high school.”

Holmes shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 60, to whom she was married from 2006 to 2012.