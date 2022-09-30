Katie Holmes looks casually chic as she enjoys a romantic date night in Paris with her boyfriend

Katie Holmes looked effortlessly classy and chic as she enjoyed date night with new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III in Paris on Thursday.

The Dawson’s Creek star, 43, was wearing flared jeans and a leather jacket as she stepped outside with her husband.

The pair were spotted leaving the Costes restaurant, after enjoying time in the city for Paris Fashion Week.

Katie’s jeans were a light blue wash and had a high waist.

She tucked a plain white T-shirt into her jeans and paired the look with a pair of chunky black boots and a brown handbag.

The brunette beauty pulled her dark locks into a high bun and wore makeup including dewy foundation, a lined eye and a deep pink lip.

Katie looked relaxed and smiled as she left the restaurant with Bobby by her side.

The actress and self-taught musician, 33, had been in Paris for the past few days, attending the Chloe fashion show at the Pavillon Vendôme on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week.

The Batman Begins star, 43, stunned in a corset-style maxi dress as she took her handsome boyfriend Bobby as her date.

They first made their relationship public in April, when they kissed hand in hand and walked hand in hand through Central Park in New York City.

The two have a lot in common, both hailing from the Midwest and having performed on Broadway.

Bobby was in American Utopia, while Katie made her Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons and starred in Dead Accounts in 2012.

Katie was previously linked to NYC chief Emilio Vitolo Jr. after her longstanding romance with Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx.

She was famously married to actor Tom Cruise from 2006 until their final divorce in 2012. The former couple share 16-year-old daughter Suri.