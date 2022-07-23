Katie Holmes is the picture of casual-cool while making her way to Q&A for Alone Together in NYC

Katie Holmes puts her multitasking skills to the test by serving as the writer, director, producer and star of her new film Alone Together.

But on Friday, when the film hit select theaters, Holmes showed off her promotional skills as she attended a question-and-answer panel for the upcoming rom-com in her adopted hometown of New York City.

Looking casual but still cool, the Ohio native was spotted leaving her Manhattan home alone and then heading to the event at the Angelika Film Center.

Holmes, 43, took to the bustling streets of New York City wearing blue jeans and a black double-breasted blazer over a white top.

Knowing that there would be some walking on her trip to the event, she chose to wear a pair of stylish white sneakers with bold brown stitching.

The Dawson’s Creek alumna was adorned with dangling green and yellow earrings and her dark brown locks styled long over her shoulders with a center parting.

She seemed to have a fresh glow to her complexion this evening, as she flashed a beaming smile at an admiring photographer.

Holmes has been in promo mode for the upcoming movie for the past few days, including an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers this past Wednesday.

It turns out that the Batman Begins star and her daughter Suri, 16, were quarantined at a lake house in the Upstate state during the height of the pandemic, where they bonded during their “eternal vacation” and she wrote it screenplay for Alone Together.

“I’ve watched a lot of movies and actually at that time I was watching movies that I grew up in, like Manhattan, Annie Hall, When Harry Met Sally. Like movies I knew the ending of [of]it was comforting, there was joy and so i thought well, i read a lot about couples getting together and falling apart and i thought, i think the threat of the end of the world let’s see a couple get together,” she said .

The film is set in the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, when uncertainty grew just as quickly as confirmed cases.

Holmes plays June, a New York food critic who flees the city with the thought that her boyfriend (Derek Luke) will join her Upstate; when his family situation prevents that, she and another man (Jim Sturgess) find themselves alone… together, according to Variety.

Only alongside Melissa Leo, Zosia Mamet, Luke Kirby, Becky Ann Baker, Nikki Delmonico, Sandra Lucas, Mike Iveson, Thomas Hatz, Spenser Granese, Austin Pastore, Nicole Pastore and Tanner Pastore.

Alone Together premiered on Friday, July 22 in select theaters across the US.

