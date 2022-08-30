Katie Holmes goes makeup free as she flashes her nose ring in New York City

Katie Holmes looked casual as she walked through Manhattan on Tuesday.

The actress, 43, wore a sleeveless black top and black and white striped pants on her afternoon out. She was wearing black sneakers with white trim, and she slung a brown bag over her right shoulder.

The Alone Together star was makeup-free as her silver nose ring shone in the sun.

The Ohio native tied her hair, which took on a auburn glow under the bright sun, messy behind her head.

The Batman Begins actress wore a shirt that was lifted just slightly up at her waistband, revealing her taut stomach underneath.

Missing from the adventure is her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, who is a musician.

The couple – who went public earlier this year – have been spending a lot of time together lately and were recently spotted having lunch together in New York.

Romantic rumors of Wooten III and Holmes first broke out in April this year after they were spotted holding hands near the Guggenheim Museum.

They made their first red carpet appearance the following month at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala.

The duo were also seen at the New York premiere of Katie’s film Alone Together in June, and attended a wedding together at St. Therese of Lisieux church the same month – where one of Bobby’s friends tied the knot.

Katie is said to have “spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her,” a source told Us Weekly. The insider added that the couple engaged in PDA at the reception.

“When they didn’t see each other, they kissed and were very happy to be together again. Katie and Bobby were always very affectionate with each other; they looked very much in love and they didn’t care who saw it.’

Katie starred in, wrote and directed Alone Together. According to an official recap, the plot takes place during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows “Two strangers embroiled in bad relationships who end up in the same upstate New York Airbnb.”

The 16-year-old daughter of the actress, Suri, played a small role in the project. In the credits she can be heard singing the classic tune Blue Moon.

During an interview with Yahoo! entertainmentthe star talked about including Suri in the project.

“I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie explained. ‘So I asked her! She is very talented. She said she would and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing.’

Holmes shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 60, to whom she was married from 2006 to 2012.