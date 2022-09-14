Katie Holmes dresses up her casual cargo trousers and grey sweater with $700 Jimmy Choo shoes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Katie Holmes looked effortlessly chic as she hit the road in New York City on Tuesday.

The actress, 43, wore accessories to perfection while teaming her casual ensemble with a pair of coveted Jimmy Choo ballet flats.

Katie paired a gray sweater with trendy cargo pants for her outing, but it was her shoes that caught the eye.

Out and about: Katie Holmes looked effortlessly chic as she hit the road in New York City on Tuesday, teaming her casual ensemble with a pair of coveted Jimmy Choo flats

The pearl-and-crystal embellished pumps, which retail for $700, elevated her low-key ensemble.

On Katie’s side, since April, her boyfriend – bassist Bobby Wooten III – who is ten years her junior at 33 has been missing.

the musician announced on Monday he enjoyed his ‘first trip to Japan’ performing with Carly Rae Jepsen.

Katie’s most recent project, meanwhile, was her new directorial film Alone Together, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April and was released in late July.

Check out the shoes: The pearl-and-crystal embellished pumps, which retail for $700, upped her low-key ensemble

The project was a joint affair when the proud mother revealed that her daughter Suri, 16, sang a cover by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s 1934 classic Blue Moon for the film.

“Well, I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her,” Katie said Yahoo! entertainment in July.

‘She’s very talented. She said she would and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I generally direct. It’s like, “This is what I think we all want and then go do your thing.”

She added: ‘She actually sang on Rare Objects, that’s the movie we made [past] fall. She is also a 16-year-old child who is going to secondary school.’

The star wrapped up her third directorial effort – an indie film about a traumatized woman (Julia Mayorga) who works in an antique shop – in November.