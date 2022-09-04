Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise, 16, coordinate in a rare appearance during Labor Day weekend 

<!–

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise carried adorable bags of luggage as they prepared to leave New York City on Saturday.

The couple, 43 and 16, walked side by side as they appeared to be heading out of town for Labor Day.

The actress wore a red and white shirt with a blue skirt, while her only child wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The alum from Dawson’s Creek pulled her dark brown hair into a messy bun as she slung a large blue overnight bag over her shoulder.

Her short-sleeved, loose-fitting Henley t-shirt had a red collar and micro-white stripes, and she wore a white sweatshirt.

The filmmaker paired the summery top with a long button-front chambray skirt and a matching belt.

Known for her chic and elegant fashion sense, she accentuated the look with a pair of red ballet flats.

She skipped jewelry but wore glamorous oversized black sunglasses.

The glasses shielded her eyes from the summer sun and covered part of her makeup-free face.

Katie had her hands full juggling a disposable face mask next to her red-wrapped iPhone.

Meanwhile, Suri joined her mother in fashionable, worn-out jeans while carrying a vintage-inspired white leather suitcase. The piece was decorated with two subtle blue and red v-shaped stripes and a sleek blue trim.

The teen, who Holmes recently described as “very talented,” was carrying another white crossbody bag.

The youngster, whose father is actor Tom Cruise, wore several small earrings and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

Katie’s latest project is a movie called Alone Together, in which she starred in addition to writing and directing.

According to an official synopsis, the plot takes place during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and follows “two strangers embroiled in bad relationships who end up in the same upstate New York Airbnb.”

Suri played a small part in the project and sang the classic song Blue Moon in the credits.

During an interview with Yahoo! entertainmentthe star spoke about including her daughter in the film.

“I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie explained. ‘So I asked her! She is very talented. She said she would and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing.’