Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III step out in matching styles for a date in New York

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Was it planned, or did it just happen?

Katie Holmes, 43, and Bobby Wooten, III, 33 seemed very matched when they showed up in similar outfits when dining out in New York on Friday.

The Alone Together actress looked sleek in olive green high-waisted pants, a black long-sleeved crop top with rolled up sleeves, and sneakers. The top was prevented from creeping up with black strings crossed through the belt loops in the pants.

In sync: Katie Holmes, 43, and Bobby Wooten, III, 33 seemed very in sync with each other when they turned out to be in similar outfits when they went out for dinner in New York on Friday

Her long dark locks were styled straight and she was carrying a cognac leather purse.

The musician and composter stepped out in olive green chinos, a white t-shirt, anthracite button-up shirt and black and white loafers.

Both wore masks for safety as they held hands as they walked the sidewalks of the Big Apple, although the musician pulled his mask down while sipping a green smoothie.

Olive green: The actress Alone Together chose olive green high-waisted pants, a black long-sleeved crop top with rolled up sleeves and her beau wore olive green chino, white t-shirt, charcoal-colored button-up shirt

The busy actress’ latest project, Rare Objects, is listed as in post-production.

Katie stars in the story based on Kathleen Tessaro’s novel about a young woman who wants to rebuild her life when she starts working in an antique shop.

In addition to her on-screen appearance, the MTV Movie Award winner also co-wrote and directed the film.

The drama is slated for release on December 31.

Romance: The couple who have been on the red carpet since May enjoyed a romantic moment holding hands as they walked the sidewalks of New York

Bobby, a Grammy nominee, currently plays bass in Moulin Rouge! The musical.

The Chicago native is also an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

The pair officially hit the red carpet at the Silver Ball in May, where Bobby presented the Talking Heads singer and American Utopia creator and star David Byrne, 70, with an award.