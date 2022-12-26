Katie Hobbs urges judge to SANCTION Kari Lake: Court filing calls her fraud claim ‘purely political’

Arizona’s incoming governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs, is urging a judge to sanction her failed Republican rival Kari Lake and Lake’s lawyers for their “unfounded attacks” on elected officials in Maricopa County.

Lake’s lawsuit alleging his loss in the 2022 election was rigged by officials from Arizona’s most populous county was dismissed late last week. He has not yet awarded the race.

In a 16-page legal memo filed Monday, the Maricopa County defendants called Lake’s claims “purely political” and “unsubstantiated.”

The motion was also United by Hobbs’ legal team on Monday.

The scathing court document accused Lake of bringing the lawsuit “in bad faith” knowing that “his claims ‘lacked legal and factual merit.”

Lake’s fraud claims were “part of a larger plan” to “spread disinformation about the election and election results in Maricopa County,” the court said. presentation fixed.

The former local TV newscaster and supporter of Barack Obama became a rising MAGA star after Donald Trump endorsed him over a more established Republican rival. He became known for his bombastic public statements and his frequent verbal attacks on the media.

Lake ended up losing by approximately 17,000 votes, changing the Arizona governor’s seat from red to blue. Rather than award the race, Lake asked a judge to order a new election in Maricopa County or declare it victorious.

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, narrowly won the race to be the state’s next governor next year, replacing term-limited Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

His lawsuit centered on ballot printing problems that affected some polling places in the county. Lake accused local officials of intentionally sabotaging his candidacy.

He also accused Hobbs, who is currently finishing her term as Arizona Secretary of State, of using her position to influence the vote count.

Maricopa County Assistant Attorney Thomas P. Liddy accused Lake of trying to “raise funds” with his legal battle and using the courts “to harass political opponents and cast completely unfounded doubt about the integrity of the election.” .

‘It’s enough. It is time to end the unfounded attacks on elections and the unwarranted accusations against election officials,” the Monday filing said.

But opponent and MAGA superstar Kari Lake claimed she lost to Hobbs due to intentional voter fraud, a claim that was recently thrown out of court.

“Therefore, the Maricopa County Defendants ask this court to impose sanctions against Plaintiff Kari Lake and her attorneys, Brian Blehm and Kurt Olsen.”

Monday’s legal memo undermines the legitimacy of Lake’s claims from the start, pointing to a mid-October interview with CNN in which the Republican refused to say whether she would concede the race anyway.

“Before a single vote was counted in the 2022 general election, Kari Lake publicly stated that she would accept the results of the gubernatorial election only if she were the winning candidate,” Liddy said.

‘[S]it just hasn’t stopped publicly acknowledging the election results. Instead, he filed a baseless seventy-page lawsuit against the governor-elect, secretary of state, and Maricopa County and several of their elected officials and employees (but no other county or their employees), dragging them and this Court into this frivolous search.

The defendants described Lake’s legal strategy as “throwing everything against the wall and seeing what sticks.”

This is the first page of a 16-page legal memo filed Monday that accuses Lake of using the court system to raise funds from his election complaints.

‘There is no doubt that [Lake’s] the claims here were “unsubstantiated” and “not made in good faith,” the filing stated.

‘As noted above, [Lake] she had decided long before the election that if the results did not favor her, she would deny that they were legitimate. And she abused this Court to do it.

Lake’s unfounded insistence on widespread voter fraud echoes those made by Trump in the last major election cycle.

His loss to President Joe Biden in 2020 was anchored by a narrow loss in the Grand Canyon State, made even starker when Fox News was the first network to show it.

Trump’s favorite candidate in the Arizona secretary of state race, Lake denier Mark Finchem, also lost to a more moderate Democratic opponent last month.