Katie Couric pays tribute to ‘dignified’ Queen as she praises late monarch’s ‘commitment to duty’

Katie Couric praised Queen Elizabeth II’s unwavering commitment as she paid tribute to Her Majesty following her death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Speaking to DailyMail.com at the Daily Front Row Awards, the celebrated new presenter stated: “She was such a constant and constant presence throughout her 70-year reign.

“I think the Queen is so dignified at a time when so many people are thirsty and sharing their innermost thoughts, there’s always been an air of mystery around her because she wasn’t so accessible.”

A true inspiration: Katie Couric reflected on Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic reign as she paid tribute to the late British monarch

Rest in peace: The news anchor stated that Her Majesty represented ‘something different to everyone’ during her 70-year reign

The 65-year-old journalist continued: ‘I think that makes her almost like a Rorschach test where people see what they want them to see. She represented something different for everyone.’

Katie added: “She was so committed to service and the idea of ​​duty that she sacrificed a lot. I think people really admired her for that, because it couldn’t have been easy, I’m sure.’

The British monarch, the UK’s longest-reigning royal family, died ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral in Scotland last week.

When the news of the Queen’s passing was announced, Katie recalled meeting the Queen in 2012 at her Diamond Jubilee celebration.

Memorable moment: The 65-year-old journalist met the Queen in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee celebration

Iconic: The media mogul gushed that the queen was always ‘devoted’

She took to Instagram to share a clip of the momentous moment, writing: “As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, I remember the day, 10 years ago, when I had the privilege of meeting Her Royal Highness.

“Our interaction was brief, as you’ll see, but her steady, dignified presence over the years is what I’ll remember. I don’t think the Queen gave any interviews during her 70-year reign, which gave her a touch of mystery and seemed to emphasize her humility and lack of ostentatiousness.”

She continued, “I think that’s what we’ll miss—her quiet grace, her dedication to serving her country through good times and bad, and, of course, her love for family… and her devotion to Prince Phillip.

Historical figure: The Queen met several US presidents during her reign – pictured with Dwight D. Eisenhower in October 1957

Heartbreaking: All Her Majesty’s children had rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later she died surrounded by her family

“While her life was undeniably privileged, it couldn’t have been easy to get your life out into the open. However you feel about the monarchy, she witnessed 96 years of history. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. And thank you for your service.’

Other celebrities who paid respects included Dame Helen Mirren, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Whoopi Golberg and Sharon Osbourne.

A period of national mourning for the Queen has now begun in the UK, which will last until the end of the day of her state funeral.

Mourning: The Queen’s death puts Britain and her Commonwealth realms into a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing

Fashion moment: Katie praised the queen while attending the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Saturday

Girl power: the journalist was there to present the Celebrity Entrepreneur Award to model Olivia Culpo

Her death sparked an immediate and huge flood of emotions, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday until her state funeral on September 19.