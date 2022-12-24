Kathy Wrethman breaks silence on kidnapping after being taken from Dunda’s home in 1968

A woman who was kidnapped when she was two years old recalls her anguish when she was held captive by her captor.

Kathy Wrethman was sitting on the front steps of her home in Dundas, western Sydney, when she was taken away on June 12, 1968.

The kidnapping sparked a massive police search with the military joining the hunt before she was found three days later by three teenagers walking to school, wagging their tails.

Kathy has broken her silence to recount the terrifying ordeal by saying she remembered being held in a room and told by a man to go to sleep.

A woman who was kidnapped when she was two years old before being rescued recalls her anguish when she was held captive by her captor

Kathy Wrethman was sitting on the front steps of her home in Dundas, western Sydney, when she was taken away on June 12, 1968.

“And I remember being terrified of a dog, an Alsatian. It was under my bed and kept licking my face,” she said 7Life.

Kathy and her family had only arrived in Australia three weeks earlier after emigrating from the UK.

Kathy was sitting on the front steps of her house eating lollipops the day she was kidnapped.

She had just come home with her mother after dropping off her brother Angus at school and her little sister Maria was sleeping in the house.

Her mother ducked into the house to quickly go to the bathroom and returned to the front yard to find her daughter missing.

A local resident said they saw Kathy walking hand in hand with a red-haired man and noticed the little girl crying – but was told by the man that Kathy had fallen off a slide.

Kathy said she remembered little of her kidnapping, but that she upset someone when she “fumbled” with something while sitting in the front of a car.

Mark Byrne, John Findlay and Jeffrey O’Neil were walking the streets of Whalan, 19 miles from where Kathy disappeared, when they heard howling in a paddock

The search and rescue mission dragged into its third day when three school-aged teenagers ran into Kathy

The search and rescue mission dragged into its third day when three school-aged teenagers ran into Kathy.

Mark Byrne, John Findlay and Jeffrey O’Neil were walking the streets of Whalan, 19 miles from where Kathy disappeared, when they heard howling in a paddock.

The trio saw a girl with short hair and immediately recognized it as Kathy after seeing her picture on TV.

The three teens were afraid they would get in trouble for going to school wagging their tails, so they asked a tradie to keep an eye on her, but were encouraged to wait for the police instead.

The trio received a hero’s reception from the community and were gifted watches from Kathy’s father.

Kathy lost contact with the schoolboys over the following years, only reuniting with one of them after a BBC journalist covering her 2021 case got in touch.

In an emotional interview, Kathy told the BBC she always wanted to reunite with her rescuers and thank them.

“I’d put my arms around them,” she said.

Kathy and her family had only arrived in Australia three weeks earlier after emigrating from the UK

In yet another lucky twist, she was able to do just that.

“I want to introduce you to someone,” journalist Jon Kay said.

Kathy gasped as a smiley, Mr. Byrne, appeared on the screen and said hello.

“Long time no see,” Mark said.

After the video ended, Mark showed Kathy the watch her parents bought him to thank her for finding her in 1968.

The back of the watch is engraved: ‘Thank you from Kathy to Mark.’

Kathy’s case remains unsolved and the police are unable to identify her kidnapper.