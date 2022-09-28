Kathy Najimy talks being pals with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall despite their toxic feud

Kathy Najimy has delved into the difficult balancing act she’s doing to maintain her friendships with both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, despite their ongoing public feud.

Najimy, 65, spoke about supporting her “strange friends” while chatting on the red carpet of the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere with People on Tuesday.

According to the actress, who stars with Parker in the Disney sequel, it’s still possible to be friends with different people, even if they can’t stand being in the same room.

Balancing act: Kathy Najimy, 65, shared that she manages to befriend both her Hocus Pocus 2 colleague Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, and Kim Cattrall, 66, according to People

“You know, we can all have different friends,” she thought. “And you can love two of the same people who are in, you know, different parts of the universe.”

She added: “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”

Kathy has been in a professional relationship with Sarah after the two starred together in the critically derided 1993 film Hocus Pocus, which has become a traditional Halloween watch for kids and millennials.

They play two of the Sanderson sisters, a group of witches, along with Bette Midler.

"You know, we can all have different friends," she said. "And you can love two of the same people who are in, you know, different parts of the universe."

Kathy and Sarah co-star with Bette Midler in the new Hocus Pocus sequel, though she hasn't worked with Kim on screen

Kathy and Kim don’t seem to have worked together, but the two have maintained a friendship that has survived despite Kim and Sarah’s public feud.

The Sex And The City costars reportedly had a frosty relationship back to the series, when Sarah made more money on the series after earning an executive producer credit in season two, prompting Kim to negotiate a higher salary. .

In 2009, New York Magazine reported that the costars stopped talking to each other during the filming of the Sex And The City movie, and the relationship didn’t seem to have improved at all for the filming of the second movie, which was released in 2010. . .

Years later, Sarah denied reports of on-set feuds, and Kim also created a public image of a more sympathetic relationship.

In 2017, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that Kim had been the main factor preventing the creation of a third film, as she made additional demands on projects in return for her cooperation that the studio refused to accommodate, even though she claimed she had just shot. the movie off.

Later in 2017, Kim claimed she had never actually been friends with Sarah or her costars, and Sarah subsequently became more open about the feud

Kim and Sarah had a frosty public relationship for a long time, but DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in 2017 that Kim was a major factor sinking a third Sex And The City movie, further damaging their relationship

In June of this year, Kathy’s fans wondered if she had given her support to Kim in the ongoing feud.

Sarah appeared on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcastin which she spoke more openly about her problems with Kim than in the past.

She expressed frustration at the way she said Cattrall had suggested their differences over the years.

‘There is no ‘fight’ going on. There is no public dispute or spit or conversations or accusations by me or anyone on my behalf. I would not do it. I wouldn’t have it that way,” she said. “So I wish they wouldn’t call this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument’ anymore because it doesn’t really reflect – one person has been speaking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anyone, so that was a little painful for me too.”

After the podcast was released, Kathy tweeted: ‘@KimCattrall I’m sending you all the love and support in the WORLD today!! One of the best, most authentic people in the “business” and arguably the world! dinner, my love!’

Fans wondered if Kathy showed her support for Kim when she tweeted "Send you all the love and support in the WORLD today" after Sarah talked about their feud on a podcast

When Sex And The City was revived late last year for an HBO Max sequel series And Just Like That, Kim was missing and the female leads were reduced to a threesome.

Kim’s character Sam is still alive in the series, however, but lives in London, which allowed the writers to engage the character via text message.

The show’s producers expressed optimism before the show even premiered about getting Cattrall for a second season, but Parker revealed on the June podcast that they didn’t ask her back for the first season.

“She made it clear she didn’t want to pursue that, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” she said. “That’s not “slamming” her, it’s just learning. You have to listen to someone, and if they talk about something in public and it doesn’t suggest that it’s a place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment they want to be in, you get to an age to which you think, “Well, we hear that.”‘

And Just Like That was renewed for a second season in March.

Kathy and Sarah can be seen in Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ starting September 30.