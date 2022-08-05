Kathy Ireland opens recovery centers and rehabilitation programs to battle the ‘war on addiction’

Kathy Ireland has opened a second location for her Kathy Ireland Recover Center.

The mother of three, 59, has dedicated herself to running her business Kathy Ireland Worldwide, which has a total of $3.1 billion in sales as of 2021. Her other passion is charitable work and philanthropy.

Ireland was a major supermodel in the 1980s, appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit three times and acting in films. Since then, she has become a design powerhouse.

Dedication: Kathy Ireland, 59, opened a second location for her Kathy Ireland Recover Center in Williamson, West Virginia

The entrepreneur opened her first recovery center in New Hampshire in 2021 last year.

To continue providing assistance to people with mental health and substance use disorders, Kathy opened an additional location in West Virginia.

The former supermodel posted a photo of herself posing next to a sign that read: “Kathy Ireland Recovery Centers.’

She added a caption to her post, explaining the purpose and announcing the official second opening.

“Every one of us has, wants or is involved in the battle against addiction. It’s not a health crisis that everyone can somehow avoid,” she wrote. “We welcome everyone to the opening of Kathy Ireland Recovery Centers, Williamson.”

Stunning: The supermodel started her modeling career when she was scouted as a teenager and appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover three times

The official website states, “These rehabilitation programs are for individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders (SUDs).”

The mother of three also explained that “expanding our company’s health education into the areas of mental health and substance use disorders has been a long-held, top-priority goal.”

For years, the philanthropist has been committed to helping people struggling with addiction and other health needs.

During an interview with USA today, Kathy talked about her other work with Let’s Talk Interactive, a telehealth solution for people who need access to healthcare.

“It brings telemedicine to a lot of people,” she explained to the publication. “It’s all over the world, that’s exciting.”

Wow! After her years in the modeling industry, the beauty jumped into business and became CEO of her own successful brand licensing company

Committed: Kathy has put a lot of thought and passion into her charitable work and philanthropy over the years; seen in 2018

She also spoke about the war on the opioid crisis. amid her interview with USA Today. “This is a battle that can be won. There is hope. There is victory.’

Kathy has devoted much of her time and dedication to charities such as the March of Dimes, City of Hope and Feed the Children. Earlier this year, she also launched Music Funds The Cure for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

After her modeling days, Kathy became CEO of her own brand licensing company in 1993, which started with a basic pair of socks.

According to Todaynow the business magnate, “designs and sells some 17,000 products.”

When it comes to being successful in the industry, the author explained to the publication that some of the keys are to “seeing others as more important than yourself” and “all you give is all you get.”

Throwback: Kathy’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover was awarded the Greatest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover of all time

At the age of 16, Kathy was scouted and soon after she became a prominent face in the modeling world.

In addition to appearing on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover more than once, she has also appeared on covers for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Forbes.

Her 1989 Sports Illustrated cover became a top-selling magazine and was awarded the best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover of all time at the magazine’s five-year anniversary event.

Hardworking: The successful entrepreneur still works hard as CEO, helping individuals with charities and her own recovery centers to fight the ‘war on addiction’