Kathy Hochul signs bill replacing ‘salesman’ with ‘salesperson’ in all instances in state law

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the word “seller” in state law will be replaced with “seller” just a week after the ban on the word “prisoner” amid critics criticizing the rising crime rates in the state.

Current New York bail laws do not require anyone arrested for a nonviolent crime or misdemeanor to post a cash bail for release, which is in addition to the general New York City rate that will increase by 36 percent.

Other changes resulting from the resolution include all instances where “his” or “her” is replaced by “their” in all statutes related to the real estate industry.

State Senator Anna Kaplan, who sponsored the bill along with Senators Alessandra Biaggi, Samra G. Brouk, James Gaughran and Robert Jackson, said “jobs have no gender” in her justification for the decision.

“But unfortunately, many of our state’s laws still use gender-specific language when (discussing) professions practiced by people of all genders,” Kaplan wrote.

The law follows recent changes to state laws that replace the term “prisoner” with “detainee” to refer to people serving prison terms.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (pictured) signed a bill that will swap all cases of “seller” with “seller” in all state laws. She previously swapped all cases of ‘prisoner’ with ‘detainee’

The current crime rate in New York City is up 36.1 percent from last year. Some blame the increase on an amendment to bail laws that don’t require cash bonds to be posted for those arrested for nonviolent crimes or misdemeanors

Proponents of prison reform have said the term “prisoner” has a dehumanizing effect.

“Language matters,” said state senator Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat who funded the “prisoner change” bill.

“This is another concrete step our state is taking to make our criminal justice system one that focuses on rehabilitation, rather than relying solely on punishment.”

The homicide rate in the city is down 10.5 percent, while robbery is up 39.7 percent from 7,642 cases in 2021 to 10,677 in 2022. Grand theft has seen the biggest change of all crimes with an increase of 47 .6 percent.

Other cities have seen an increase in crime, including Rochester and Syracuse, which saw a 26.1 percent and 23 percent increase in fatal shootings, respectively.

“By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety and ensure that New Yorkers have a fair chance at a second chance,” Hochul said in a statement.

Even smaller towns like Troy and Binghamton have felt the wave, and shootings in those towns have risen 100 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

The wording change is the latest in the state legislature’s history of changing terms in state law that could be considered outdated or offensive.

Last month, Hochul signed legislation that replaces the term “mentally retarded” or other variations in state law with “developmentally disabled.”

In 2018, the legislature passed a law that replaces all instances of the words “firefighter” or “police officer” with gender-neutral terms such as “firefighter” or “police officer” in official documents and laws.

A similar measure to replace the word “prisoner” in a slew of other state laws was signed in 2021 by former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Hochul’s opponent in the governor’s race, US Representative Lee Zeldin, has made fear of crime a central theme of his campaign, as have other Republicans running for Congress.

Hochul said social justice and security can go hand in hand.

“By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety and ensure that New Yorkers have a fair chance at a second chance,” she said in a statement.