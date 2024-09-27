Kathy Hilton reveals the secret of her 44-year marriage to Rick Hilton: “She keeps it exciting and fun”

Kathy Hilton has revealed the secrets of her happy 44-year marriage to hotel baron Rick Hilton.

The reality star, 65, married Rick, 69, in 1979 and the couple will mark 45 years of marriage this November.

They share four children: daughters Paris, 43, and Nicky, 40, and sons Barron, 34, and Conrad, 30.

kathy said People: ‘We haven’t been apart for two weeks’ during their entire marriage.

“I don’t think you go to bed without saying ‘I love you’ and kissing each other and never fighting or anything like that. If you’ve had a disagreement, you always settle it before you go to sleep and keep it a little bit of a mystery and always keeps it exciting and fun.’

Kathy and Rick married when she was 20 and he was 24 after meeting as teenagers.

Rick is the grandson of Hilton hotel founder Conrad Hilton.

He is president and co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, a Beverly Hills-based real estate brokerage firm specializing in homes and properties in Beverly Hills and other high-end regions such as Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Bell-Air, Hollywood Hills, Holmby. Hills and properties stretch from Santa Barbara to the Sand Diego region.

While she is known as the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton, Kathy is also recognized for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her philanthropic efforts with charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and for being a half-sister on RHOBH. stars Kyle and Kim Richards.

Kathy recently said us weekly at the Ladies Who Longevity Lunch, Paris and her The Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie enjoy reconnecting while rebooting their hit 2000s show.

“The good thing is that when they get back together it’s like they’re still 12 years old,” he said.

“When they get together, it’s like they’re two kids,” he gushed.

Paris and Nicole showed the world their friendship on the 2003 reality TV show, where the hotel heiress and daughter of music megastar Lionel Richie got to see how the other half lived, often to great hilarity and awkwardness.

‘For the first show, I sat them both on the bed. “I didn’t know where they were going,” Kathy explained to the outlet.

‘I wasn’t in favor of this at all… and I was wrong. “It was the funniest show.”

And the proud mother called her daughter’s TV debut “iconic.”

“It was no swearing, no fighting (and) it was really cute and funny and just silly and a lot like me,” Kathy added.

Last month, news broke that Paris and Nicole were planning to reboot The Simple Life, 21 years after it first aired.

The premise of the series has not yet been revealed, although production sources shared that it will not be an exact copy of their previous show nor will it have the same name.

Paris and Nicole already sold their proposal to Peacock after resolving all the scheduling issues so they could work together again.

And Kathy is all in on the reboot, saying, “I think it’s going to be exciting.” The two form a dynamic duo.