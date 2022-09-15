Kathy Hilton calls Lisa Rinna ‘f***ing disgusting’ for drinking Kendall Jenner’s tequila

Kathy Hilton called co-star Lisa Rinna “f***ing disgusting” on Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

The 63-year-old star’s anger was sparked by Rinna’s decision to drink Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila over her and daughter Nicky Hilton’s Casa Del Sol brand.

Hilton, Rinna and their castmates were vacationing together in posh Aspen, Colorado when the drama unfolded.

They visited a local hat shop with a full bar set up, which had both 818 and Casa Del Sol stocked and ready to serve.

Speaking to the bartender, Rinna asked for “a little shot of that 818 Tequila” because she wanted to “see what that tastes like,” as transcribed by Page six.

“I just want to try it because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila. I just haven’t tried it yet,” she explained.

Kendall, 26, launched 818 in May 2021. Meanwhile, Hilton and daughter Nicky are investors in Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol brand, which also launched in 2021.

In a confessional, Rinna admitted to seeing Hilton’s tequila on the shelf, but suspected the mother of three had supplied it.

“Of course they have Kathy’s tequila and I have a secret suspicion that Kathy put it there herself,” she told the camera. “Kathy made sure the tequila was there and good for her.”

After trying Kendall’s tequila for herself, Rinna raved about the “sweet” taste for a visibly annoyed Hilton.

“I can’t fucking believe what she just said,” Hilton muttered.

Rinna later revealed to Hilton that she only chose 818 because she was “curious” about it.

This prompted Hilton to sarcastically “thank” Rinna for her unprovoked explanation.

Although Harry Hamlin’s wife insisted to her boyfriend that she also “[loves]Casa Del Sol, that did little to comfort an enraged Hilton.

Hilton turned to her sister Kyle Richards and stated that she was “ready to just go home.”

‘I know. Your whole mood, you have to shake it. Don’t let this ruin your whole mood,’ Richards said, trying to calm her older sister.

Filling in on her castmates Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais with the drama, Hilton reiterated that she “leave” Aspen and didn’t want them to say “anything” to Rinna.

“Because if she brings that up, it’s too damn disgusting.”

She later told Stracke and Beauvais that even though she was mad at Rinna, she didn’t want to make a big deal out of it or anything. You know?’

Business venture: Kendall, 26, launched 818 in May 2021

Investors: . Meanwhile, Hilton and daughter Nicky are investors in Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol brand, which also launched in 2021; Eve seen in 2021

She was also annoyed by Richards’ reaction to Rinna gushing 818 tequila right in front of her.

“Kyle doesn’t do anything. Come on, she doesn’t say anything and I’m mad.’

Hilton also had a hard time with the hat shop bartender for not serving Casa Del Sol to her friends.

“That’s my tequila, so I’d really appreciate it if you’d pour it here for people to see,” said a frustrated Hilton. “I don’t like having to do that myself, but I think if I don’t do it, no one else will.”

This isn’t the first time Hilton’s tequila has brought drama to the hit Bravo series.

On last week’s episode, Hilton was brushed off by her RHOBH co-stars after suggesting they all take a shot of Casa Del Sol.

Hilton’s sister Richards stopped the idea by making a buzzing noise before resuming her conversation with Rinna and castmate Erika Jayne in their Aspen cabin.

Hilton’s daughter Paris Hilton called her aunt “so unkind” after she caught wind of her antics in the episode.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo next Wednesday.

