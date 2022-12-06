Kathy Griffin undergoes vocal cord surgery after losing her voice during lung cancer treatment

Kathy Griffin has revealed she is returning to the hospital for a 20-minute surgical procedure on her vocal cords – after a battle with lung cancer affected her speech.

The 62-year-old Emmy winner, speaking about her recovery from surgery to have half of her left lung removed in September, said she would do “anything to get my voice back” in an emotional video posted Tuesday .

She said, ‘Good morning. Yes, I feel sorry for myself and I’ll tell you why. ‘Because I’m on my way to the hospital again, because I have to go to the hospital for another procedure on my vocal cords.

“So the good news is I can go home today. But the last time I managed to pull this off, it hurt for seven days. But I’m just a baby.

“But I want my voice back, you know, I’ll do anything.

“I also wanted to tell you that I want your pity. Right, you know in movies, when they say, “I don’t want your pity, don’t pity me!”

‘Hell yeah, I take it, I accept your pity. I take your regrets. I love it. Bring it.’

on InstagramKathy received supportive comments from five-time Grammy nominee Carnie Wilson, Oscar winner Tatum O’Neal, Emmy nominee Mo Collins and The Peripheral star Alexandra Billings.

Griffin – whose brother Gary and sister Joyce both died of cancer – lost her distinctive voice after her oncologist removed half of her left lung in August 2021.

The Illinois-born Calabasas comedian will be cared for by her second husband – marketing executive Randy Bick – whom she married in 2020 after nine years of dating and a brief break of four months in 2018-2019.

Kathy divorced her first husband – computer technician Matt Moline – in 2006 after five years of marriage.

In September, Kathy revealed she had been working on getting her voice back after her lung cancer treatment.

In her appearance on Jimmy KimmelLive!the comedienne said the last time she was on the show that she had lung cancer, which required half of her left lung to be removed.

“My voice has suffered some damage,” said the TV star. “But I’m fine, it doesn’t hurt… and the most important thing is that my breasts are still fantastic,” she said, shaking her chest, which made the audience cheer.

Kimmel, 54, noted that her new higher voice makes the star “funnier” and asked, “Eventually will your vocal cords stretch and your voice will deepen again?”

Kathy replied, “I think it’s going back to normal, but I’m not sure. I’m still working on it. I’m funnier because I think I sound non-threatening and demure. That’s my new angle.’

This comes after a difficult year-long recovery after revealing last August that she had stage one lung cancer despite never smoking cigarettes.

In August 2021, half of her lung was removed and revealed three months later on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was cancer free.

‘I am cancer free. I don’t know why, didn’t I have a tumor? And I’ve never smoked, and it’s been in it for 10 years,” she said.

In a candid podcast interview in March, the star discussed her past addiction to pills and other struggles she has overcome in the wake of backlash she received after posing with a bloody effigy of then-President Donald Trump in 2017.

“I tried to commit suicide and ended up in the psych ward,” Kathy said while appearing on The New York Times podcast Sway.

The My Life on the D-List star first revealed her pill addiction and suicide attempt in an interview with ABC News, where she revealed she was battling stage one lung cancer.

The Emmy Award winner shared her thoughts on circumstances related to her addiction, saying, “I think — well, look, I think I’m probably an addicted person, you know,” Kathy said.

“But you have to admit, it’s almost comical. I went into the hospital for pill addiction at age 59. Who the hell becomes a junkie in their late 50s? Me.’

She explained that she felt adrift after being “cancelled” and losing all of her performances in the wake of the controversy.

Kathy continued, “It just got to a point where I was convinced I had done well on this planet and now it’s time for me to go. It’s been good. I’ve done a lot of great things and so you know, it’s getting pretty crazy.”

Kathy said her two suicide attempts convinced her to get help and embrace sobriety.

“It was the fact that I overdosed and thought I was going to die,” she said. “I fell down the stairs and got a bunch of injuries instead.”

After telling the doctors she had attempted suicide, Kathy was admitted to the psych ward on a 51/50 hold.

Explaining that her suicidal thoughts subsided after she recovered, the artist said, “and so there I am, three days in the hospital psych ward and boy, that will sober you up like nothing.” You’re not on drugs, you’re just shaking, and I look at the ceiling and rethink life choices and you have nothing but your own thoughts.”

Kathy went on to say that the hospital put her in touch with sober clinicians who helped her with her recovery.

“And so that really saved my life,” she admitted. ‘Through that process you unpack all sorts of things. Everything is kind of surrounded by that. That comes first and then you know, you can, I wouldn’t say, deal with the superficial career stuff, but we’ll see if maybe it’s not worth dying for.’