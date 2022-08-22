Kathy Griffin asks social media followers to find a doctor who can read her most recent scan

<!–

Kathy Griffin reached out on social media for help reading her most recent cancer scan results, and she quickly got it.

The Crank Yankers star posted pleas on both Twitter and Instagram.

She wrote on Instagram: “Okay I know this is crazy but I can’t get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did half the lung removal ghosted me. This is what happens to people!’

The cancer survivor added: “I’m posting my scan results to Instagram in the hopes that someone will put it under the nose of an oncologist and send me some sort of interpretation in English of what’s going on with my post-surgery.” situation!’

Plea: Kathy Griffin, 61, sent a plea on social media for help reading follow-up scan results after her battle with lung cancer a year ago after she claimed her surgeon was haunting her. Pictured in June 2022 in Los Angeles

She ended with: ‘Social media can be put to good use, damn it!’

The Twitter post was shorter but similar: “You guys, I don’t really have an oncologist and the surgeon who removed half my lung ghosted me, but I think my #lungcancer scan is clean.”

So, since I can’t get any of my thousands of doctors on the phone to interpret this, I’m asking #CancerTwitter! Hey #oncology,” she said.

dr. Jeffrey Swisher, MD responded quickly with the message, “Hey Kathy, the report looks great. But to be completely reassured, you really have to make an appointment with a lung oncologist and have them look at the actual scan.’

He then offered to help her find a new doctor: “If you’re in SF, I can help you find someone. I’m with Code and we can discuss if you want.’

Diagnosis: The Search Party actress, a non-smoker, was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in August 2021. Half of her left lung was removed / Pictured in July 2022 Los Angeles

Quick results: Shortly after posting her plea, the comedian got a response from a respected San Francisco anesthesiologist, who said the “report looked great” and offered to help her find a new doctor

The Suddenly Susan star returned to the respected anesthesiologist shortly after that post with gratitude and a confession.

Thx doctor! I don’t know any. I don’t even have a pulmonologist. The guy I had is about 85 years old. No more men either. No joke. I’d rather have a woman under 50. I’d like recommendations for Cedars, St Johns or UCLA! I’ve had sh**ty care and it makes me extremely anxious and anxious,” she wrote.

The comedian, who claimed she had never smoked, was diagnosed with stage one lung cancer a year ago and half of her lung was removed.

Cancer Free: The Suddenly Susan star announced she was cancer free on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December

In December, the Search Party actress announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was cancer free.

Cancer patients are advised to seek aftercare. According to cancer.gov, “follow-up care for cancer means seeing a health care provider for regular medical checkups when you’re done with treatment.”

“These checks may include blood tests as well as other tests and procedures that look for changes in your health or problems that may arise as a result of your cancer treatment.”

