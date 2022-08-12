KATHRYN FLETT’s My TV Week: Van Der Valk is as bumpy as a bike ride on Amsterdam cobblestones

VAN DER VALK, SUNDAY, ITV

I’m old enough to remember the happy da-da-da, da-da-da theme of the original Van Der Valk that became an unlikely #1 in September 1973, confusingly titled Eye Level, with the theme of Crown Court on the B side.

However, the show itself, with dashing Barry Foster as hard-bitten-but-instinctively-gifted detective Piet VdV (sound familiar? Yes, that’s every TV detective ever) doing his business in sexy, sometimes even red-lit, Amsterdam, was both off limits and way past my bedtime.

I also missed the April 2020 reboot starring Marc Warren, as I was too busy eating Tiger King on Netflix and fathoming Zoom. Nevertheless, enough people enjoyed the British cast masquerading as Dutchmen talking like Brits that we got three more lengthy episodes: a lovely retro concept considering real Danes got to star in Netflix’s recent Borgen update.

Mind you, Van Der Valk is probably still blowing past my personal watershed – within the first few seconds we had the obligatory dead female victim, ‘crucified’ scarecrow style on a gloomy wind farm, because rare is the contemporary police show that spares us dead girls -in-close-up.

Though the detective tropes lay as thick on the ground as pools of dried blood, there was still plenty of fun to be had. Marc Warren’s gloomy, cunning brooding is always on display, even though the plot was so clever and intricate (a primetime ITV role for 17th-century Dutch philosopher Baruch Spinoza? Come on!) as exhausted as the boy who opened the crack in the dyke and wondered how to save the country from the flood in the classic Dutch story.

On the other hand, it was nice to get acquainted with the word ‘polder’ again. I haven’t heard it since I did a school project about land reclamation (a polder is a land reclamation).

That was pretty much the gist of the plot — a spate of Spinoza-inspired murders followed after an alternative community was forced to move to a polder after losing a lawsuit against unscrupulous property developers (when real estate types in TV dramas are frankly ever scrupulous?).

It all ended with an angry scab wearing a suicide belt and threatening to blow up the Hague’s equivalent of the London Eye, as VdV’s right-hand man, Lucienne, deploys her rusty old bomb squad skills, cutting wires as helicopters circled, snipers cocking rifles and the clock ticked down. It was like we had worked our way into an old episode of 24.

Barry Foster as Van Der Valk in the original 1970s TV series

The journey to the festive team spirit (full of a rehomed ex-tracking dog – cute!) may have been as bumpy as a bike ride on the Amsterdam cobblestones, as, boat-style, the dialogue rocked and rolled out of the downright unfathomable (‘You know me not.” “No, but I know myself. And that helps…”) to humorous jokes during autopsies.

But, dead-girls-in-close-up aside, that’s not to say I didn’t enjoy it. It is, after all, August. Moreover, Amsterdam looked beautiful.

While the reboot barely contains that memorable 1970s tune, it has carved its way through my head. At this rate, I’ll be drying my hair by candlelight in front of the three-rod fire, dreaming of a remake of The Virginian, just like I was in 1973.

DRESSING ROOMS, WEDNESDAY, CHANNEL 4

Laurence Lewellen Bowen (far left) with Charlotte and Stuart in dressing rooms, series 2

I have a qualification in interior design, so I’m a sucker for real estate and makeover shows, always staying true to Kirstie and Phil, even though I can’t keep up with the number of programs with George Clarke in the title (Notable Renovations, Old House New Home, Amazing Spaces, Ugly House To Lovely House… eventually he will have to settle in George Clarke’s Houses).

Last year there was a relaunch of old favorite and 90s hit Changing Rooms, which I unexpectedly didn’t enjoy half as much as I thought I would. I couldn’t figure out why at the time.

Now back for a second series, it’s suddenly clear: the show’s premise — neighbors decorating rooms in each other’s homes under the auspices of a professional designer — was lost under too much on-screen ‘talent’ clamoring for attention and the result was even busier than Handy Andy taking apart a set of MDF Regency style cabinets for a 1930s semi.

It was clear that something had to be done – and not just the waistband on Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s leather pants. It turned out to be presenter Anna Richardson.

Anna is a captivating TV presence, but there was no room for her in the dressing rooms that, let’s face it, already had a presenter: LLB’s ability to multitask with designs, power tools, witty voiceovers, and leather pants is, after nearly 30 years on screen, still the light entertainment gift that continues to give, though telegenic new designer Whinnie — whose interiors resemble movie sets more than actual rooms — easily wins on Instagramability.

Good Grief (Monday, Ch4) followed Reverend Richard Coles on his journey after the death of his husband David in 2019. ‘Surrounded by death in my profession, I thought I knew how to do this. I don’t,” he says. Through “laughter yoga,” “surf therapy,” and boxing, Coles eventually showcased his natural talents as a musician (he was one-half of the 1980s pop group The Communards) and minister while sailing a “mourning cruise.” And while many of the strategies will be of practical help to those coping with loss, it was Coles’s openness in confronting his pain that was most influential. Handkerchiefs are mandatory when you look at catching up.

Olympic diver Tom Daley’s Illegal To Be Me (Tuesday, BBC1) may have been more of a journey for the presenter than for his audience, many of whom won’t be surprised to learn that it’s illegal in most of the 56 Commonwealth member states. for gay.

Daley’s eyes were opened as he met athletes brave enough to talk, and the results of his quest for greater sporting inclusiveness were seen at the Games’ opening ceremony.

Great work, Tom.