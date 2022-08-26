Kathie Lee Gifford pays emotional tribute to her ‘extraordinary’ late co-host Regis Philbin

Kathie Lee Gifford paid tribute to her longtime co-host and close friend Regis Philbin on Thursday to celebrate what would have been his 91st birthday.

The former Today star took Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself with Philbin, who she co-starred with on the nationally syndicated talk show Live! with Kathie Lee and Regis from 1985 to 2000.

“I miss Regis every day,” Gifford, 69, wrote in the caption. “But this is a particularly difficult day as we remember this wonderful man who would have been 91.”

The TV star also shared that on this birthday she was thinking of Philbin’s widow, Joy Philbin, and her family.

“I send love to Joy and the rest of their family as they celebrate an extraordinary man and life,” she concluded.

Philbin was surrounded by loved ones when he died of natural causes on July 24, 2020 at the age of 8. His family shared a statement with People after his death.

“His family and friends are eternally grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor and his unique ability to make every day something worth talking about.” they wrote.

Philbin was one of America’s most beloved TV presenters, with a glittering career spanning more than six decades.

The star was a fixture on morning television for a generation and co-hosted ABC’s Live! from 1985 until his retirement in 2011. He also hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and the first season of America’s Got Talent.

Gifford talked about her relationship with Philbin on the Today show three days after his death, saying they had lunch before he died and “enjoyed one last laugh.”

The singer, who spends most of her time at her new home in Nashville, Tennessee, said she was reunited with Philbin and his wife, Joy, two weeks before he died when she was back in the New York area.

“Of course the first call I always make is Regis and Joy, so I said, ‘Can we get together? Can we have some lunch?’ So they came over about two weeks ago,” said Gifford, who appeared on the broadcast from the Connecticut home.

“I saw Reg get out of the car with Joy and I felt a lot more vulnerability in him than I had seen in him since the last time in Los Angeles in January.”

However, she said Philbin’s sense of humor was still strong.

“We sat here on my screened-in porch and we laughed ourselves sick — we always just picked up where we left off,” she said.

“We had the best time, and after they left, I thought to myself, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?’ Because he failed, I saw that.’

Gifford said she visited Joy a few days after her husband’s death. She explained that she wanted to offer her condolences, but also give her space to grieve privately — something she understood from the loss of her husband, Frank Gifford, who died in August 2015 at the age of 84.

“I didn’t want to disrupt their private time with the family because I remember what that was like,” she said. “It’s been almost five years since Frank passed away, and you love your friends reaching out, but you also need that private time as a family.”

Gifford has become a grandmother for the first time after her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika, welcomed a baby boy named after his late grandfather Frank Gifford

Gifford (pictured with her family in 2012) also has a daughter, Cassidy Gifford, with her late husband Frank, who died in August 2015

“Anyway,” she continued, “I was just thankful to spend the time with them and comfort them a little bit and let them know that I believe with all my heart that I know where Regis is and that I know who he’s with.” is because I’ve had many, many conversations with him over the years about faith and where we’re going when this life is over, and he was very curious as always.’

Gifford said Joy told her that their recent visit was one of the last times she heard Philbin laugh.

She said, ‘Kathie, he hadn’t laughed in a long time. I was so worried about him.’ That will forever be a precious gift that the Lord gave me, that I had to laugh with him—one of my best friends in all my life.”

Earlier this summer, Gifford became a grandmother for the first time after her son, Cody Gifford, welcomed a baby boy with wife Erika in June. In a moving tribute, they named their son Frank after his late grandfather.

‘My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here confirming that our God is good, merciful and faithful. And he loves us!’ Gifford wrote alongside a photo of Cody posing with his wife and son in the hospital.