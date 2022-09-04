Katherine Waterston poses in a diamanté-studded mesh dress teamed with ballet shoes at Miu Miu event

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Katherine Waterston made a bold fashion statement on Saturday when she took the Miu Miu Women’s Tales dinner and photo talk in Venice, during the city’s annual film festival.

The actress, 42, cut a glamorous figure in a diamond-studded champagne mesh dress that she bizarrely paired with the fashion house’s ballet shoes.

Katherine showed off her tight figure under the semi-sheer dress, while the beauty wore light underwear underneath.

Fashion: Katherine Waterston made a bold fashion statement on Saturday as she attended the Miu Miu Women’s Tales dinner and photocall in Venice, during the city’s annual film festival

The star of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them paired her sparkly dress with a white Miu Miu handbag and simple silver earrings.

Katherine let her dark brown locks fall over her shoulders as she emphasized her features with a dewy makeup palette.

The movie star looked cheerful as she posed on the red carpet alongside Emma Appleton, Lili Reinhart, Natasha Lyonne, Janicza Bravo and Kelsey Lu.

Out there: The actress, 42, cut a glamorous figure in a diamond-studded champagne mesh dress that she bizarrely paired with the fashion house’s ballet shoes

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Outfit: The actress layered the very see-through dress over a cream underwear set as her dark locks were left in a straight style

Details: The Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them star paired her sparkly inlaid dress with a white Miu Miu handbag and simple silver earrings.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, will also debut at its premiere — though it’s not part of the competition.

While for the first time in the history of the festival, a Netflix film – White Noise by Noah Baumbach – opens the proceedings.

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle star in the comedy-horror and the film will also be part of the competition category.

Luca Guadagnino’s coming of age horror novel Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet, will also battle it out in the competition segment, alongside Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter with Tilda Swinton.