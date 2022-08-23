Katherine Ryan slams the Kardashians for ‘irresponsibility’ over their bodies

Katherine Ryan has again criticized the Kardashians for acting “irresponsibly” about their bodies by not disclosing alleged plastic surgeries.

The 39-year-old comedian, who is a fan of the glamorous reality star family and has been open about her own cosmetic procedures, said the stars’ frames were “supernatural” and “cannot be reached biologically” in an interview with Heat.

The reality titans — consisting of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner and Kylie and Kendall Jenner — have always denied undergoing plastic surgery, despite looking distinctly different from their show debut more than a decade ago.

Commentary: Katherine Ryan has again criticized the Kardashians for acting ‘irresponsible’ about their bodies by not disclosing alleged plastic surgeries

Katherine also claimed that the Kardashians had undergone “deep plane facelifts” to achieve their sculpted jawlines and that she would be happy to have the procedure.

There is no suggestion that the Kardashians have had plastic surgeries.

She said: “Their jawlines are super ripped off and their faces look like china and the best information I have at the moment – and this is all alleged gossip – is that they are having deep facelifts that pull back the ligaments.

Katherine added that the jawline is “starting to go” at 40, Katherine added: “I would only get it done if I could be sure who the Kardashians are going to.”

Wow: The comedian, 39, who is a fan of the glamorous reality star family and has been open about her own cosmetic procedures, said the stars’ frames were “supernatural” and “cannot be achieved biologically” in an interview with heat

She took another aim, calling on the family to be open about alleged surgeries.

She said: “I love them and it’s everyone’s private business what they do with their bodies, but I think there’s also a certain amount of irresponsibility when you know there are young people who believe they can achieve that look by themselves.” starve or sit at the gym all day if you can’t.’

MailOnline has reached out to a Kardashians spokesperson for comment.

Last year Katherine urged the Kardashians to be “honest” about their alleged plastic surgeries in a blistering new podcast.

The comedian claimed the Kardashians use doctors performing vampire facials as a “smoke screen” for their plastic surgeries during an appearance on Vicky Pattison’s The Secret podcast.

Katherine said of Kim, “I know she’s Dr. Jason Diamond has, he’s the family dermatologist.

Denied: The reality titans – consisting of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner and Kylie and Kendall Jenner – have always denied having plastic surgery

“So he does a lot of the peels and the lasers, they also go to Simon Ourian.

“Jason Diamond is a surgeon, he does facelifts and stuff, but I don’t think he’s doing surgery on it.

“I think they offer these two guys as smoke screens like ‘here’s who I’m going to, for a lovely soft vampire facial with them,’ but there’s someone with the fat gun in the back and that’s the person whose name I need.”

Stunning: The family has always attributed their appearance to makeup, photography tricks, and non-surgical procedures like fillers

Kim K: Claim: Katherine also claimed that the Kardashians had ‘deep plane facelifts’ to achieve their sculpted jawlines and that she’d be happy to have the procedure (Kim pictured April 2022 – there’s no suggestion she’s had the procedure)

Stay tuned with Kylie! Kylie Jenner has also undergone a glamorous and dramatic transformation in recent years – which she attributes to using fillers only (pictured left in 2010 and recently right)

Katherine continued: ‘That’s not a criticism, it’s like you’re not treating me like an idiot, there’s a point where we have to be honest and share the wealth.

“Because if people choose to join this trend to change your body, which is a very controversial issue and I’m not saying anyone should, but there’s a danger that if you don’t know who to go to , putting yourself in danger and flying somewhere and meeting someone who doesn’t have a license and I don’t want that for people.’

Mailonline reached out to a Kardashian spokesperson for comment at the time.