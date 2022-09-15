Katherine Jenkins recalls a ‘disastrous’ intimate lunch with the Queen

Katherine Jenkins recalls attending a ‘disastrous’ intimate lunch with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano, 42, told how she was confronted with an extensive course she “didn’t really understand” as she dined with the monarch over a “small” lunch at Buckingham Palace when she was in her mid-20s. red face.

The opera singer explained that the Queen was a “motherly” figure and helped her understand how to continue the complicated culinary concoction by following her lead.

Katherine appeared on This Morning on Thursday and said: ‘When I was in my mid-twenties, I was invited to a small lunch at Buckingham Palace.

“They brought out a course that I didn’t really understand, with a water bowl and a piece of fruit, and I thought, ‘Oh no, this is a disaster!’

‘I took a piece of fruit and held it in my hand. Her Majesty sensed that and in a motherly way she was like, “Follow me.” You had to take the fruit and wash it in the water bowl and dry it with the gauze.’

Katherine added that she adored the Queen, saying, “I’m a huge fan of hers and have great memories of singing God Save The Queen to her.”

The words of the British national anthem have changed from ‘Queen’ to ‘King’ in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, as her son King Charles III now ascends the throne.

She was in a small church in a remote area of ​​Sussex when she got a call from the BBC saying they’d like her to record God Save The King.

Katherine began: ‘I got a call from the BBC and they said we wanted to play the first version of God Save The King.

“There were a few of us. We took a few minutes of silence and reflection and said a little prayer for the Queen before recording it.”

“It was emotional. But we have to think about the future.’

The singer, who took the stage at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, said she got more nervous every time she met Her Majesty.

Speaking of the event, she added: “I bowed to her as she passed and she said, ‘Oh Catherine!’ out the window of her car.’

“Over the years I’ve learned things by meeting her, I’ve admired her more and more, her as a mother and as a role model, I got more nervous every time I saw her.”

“The most nerve-wracking thing was a private dinner and I played for her there, just me and a piano.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

If her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign, which saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”