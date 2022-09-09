Katherine Jenkins is selected to sing the first recording of God Save The King

<!–

Katherine Jenins was selected to take on Friday’s first recording of God Save The King by BBC Radio 4 from a rural church in Sussex.

The words of the British national anthem have changed from ‘Queen’ to ‘King’ in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, as her son King Charles III now ascends the throne.

Katherine, 42, was recording in a small church in a remote area of ​​Sussex when she received the call from the BBC.

The opera singer had a moment of silence and prayer before recording the song, singing from the heart in this incredibly emotional time.

The anthem closed the extensive World at One program on BBC Radio 4 on Friday afternoon.

Katherine has sung the national anthem many times and said she will always “cherish” her memories of singing to the Queen.

She said: ‘I have only the best memories of singing the national anthem to Her Majesty the Queen, memories that I will always cherish.

‘While my heart is heavy with sorrow; It is a huge honor to sing this for the first time today and it was sung with the conviction that the reign of King Charles III will be happy and glorious!’

Writing a heartfelt tribute to the Queen on Thursday, Katherine wrote on Instagram: “On this heartbreaking day, my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with King Charles, the Royal Family and with my fellow British and Commonwealth members around the world.

“Your Majesty, thank you for everything you’ve given. You have been a selfless constant in our lives, you know exactly what to say in our darkest hours.

“You have inspired us with your dignity, your duty and your grace. I am proud to have lived during your reign, honored to have sung for you and privileged to have known you. Rest in peace and rise in glory ma’am.’

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

Her death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

If her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign, which saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”